Peace In The Middle-East? The First Phase of Israel-Gaza Peace Deal Begins

The campaign has somewhat backfired on Israel. Global powers who had been the Jewish state’s allies have pushed for ceasefire and recognised the Palestinian state. The new peace plan, announced by Donald Trump on September 29, 2025, lays out 20 points including ceasefire, hostage exchanges, demilitarisation of Gaza, transitional governance by technocrats under international supervision, and reconstruction. Under pressure from the world and its own citizens who feel that the campaign endangers the hostages, Israel accepted the plan.