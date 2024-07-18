International

Parts Of South Korea Battle Flood After Heavy Rain

Streets, Vehicles, parks have been under water in parts of South Korea after heavy rain led to floods. South Korea reportedly ordered people living near rivers in its central region to evacuate houses on Thursday and also issued warnings across a large swathe of the country.

South Korea weather | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

A car is partially submerged in flood waters by heavy rain in Paju, South Korea.

2/9
Flood after heavy rain in Paju
Flood after heavy rain in Paju | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

A car is partially submerged in flood waters by heavy rain in Paju, South Korea.

3/9
Flooded park in Paju
Flooded park in Paju | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

A park is flooded after heavy rain in Paju, South Korea.

4/9
Stranded Trucks
Stranded Trucks | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Trucks are parked as workers try to clear water off the street after flooding by heavy rain in Paju, South Korea.

5/9
Logo of a park is partially submerged in flood waters
Logo of a park is partially submerged in flood waters | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

A logo of a park is partially submerged in flood waters after heavy rain in Paju, South Korea.

6/9
Flooded street after heavy rain
Flooded street after heavy rain | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

A street is flooded after heavy rain in Paju, South Korea.

7/9
King Sejong statue in Seoul
King Sejong statue in Seoul | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

People pass by the statue of King Sejong amid heavy rains at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea.

8/9
Heavy rain in Paju, South Korea
Heavy rain in Paju, South Korea | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

Vehicles drive through partly flooded street by heavy rain in Paju, South Korea.

9/9
Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul
Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul | Photo: AP/Ahn Young-joon

A woman runs amid heavy rains at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea.

