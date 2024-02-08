Pakistan Election Live Updates: Polls Open With Imran Khan In Jail; Mobile Services Suspended

Pakistan is all set to elect representatives for the next five years as it goes to polls, with old dynasties competing for power, the country's most popular leader, Imran Khan, behind bars, and militants ramping up deadly attacks.
Voting started at 8 a.m. local time and will continue until 5 p.m. without a break. The counting of votes will start soon after the polling stations close, and preliminary results are expected within a few hours.
Main Political Parties
The main parties in this election are the Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N), led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan, was the largest party in the previous elections. However, due to a Supreme Court ruling, PTI candidates are now running as independents.
Who Is Expected To Win?
The outcome of the election is very uncertain. Pakistan has a history of controversial elections, and this one is no exception, with one former prime minister in jail and another returning from exile with past criminal convictions cleared.
Pakistan's powerful military has a long history of interfering with democratic processes. Because Pakistan’s civil-military relations tilt in favour of the army, politicians are prompted to side with the generals to attain power.
Many believe former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who returned from self-imposed exile in the autumn, is now preferred by the Pakistani military establishment, whereas Khan—once the golden boy of the military establishment—has fallen out of favour.
Live Updates
Suspension Of Mobile Services ‘Ominous’ Start To Election Day: Analyst Michael Kugelman
'World Is Watching': Imran Khan's Party Criticises Internet Suspension
Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf today criticised the interior ministry's decision to suspend internet services.
“After unleashing unprecedented pre poll rigging against Imran Khan’s PTI, will the illegitimate, fascist regime stoop to another low on polling day?” PTI tweeted on X.
“The world is watching.”
Mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended across Pakistan since polling began at 8 a.m. local time.
Imran Khan Votes Via Postal Ballot
Former prime minister Imran Khan and other prominent jailed political figures have cast their votes through a postal ballot from Adiala Jail, Dawn reported.
Other political leaders who have voted by mail include former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Awami Muslim League president Sheikh Rashid, and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.
Mobile Services Suspended ‘Temporarily’
Pakistan's interior ministry has decided to “temporarily suspend mobile services across the country” in light of the “deteriorating security situation," reported Pakistani newspaper Dawn.
In a statement, the ministry said, “Recent surge in terrorist activities resulting in precious lives have stirred security environment in the country.”
Therefore, it added, “need has arisen to take measures to safeguard against” security threats.
Internet monitor Netblocks also confirmed the disruption of internet services in Pakistan.
Polls Open
Polling has begun across Pakistan, where more than 120 million registered voters will provide the mandate for the next elected government, according to local media.
(Note: Pakistan is half an hour behind Indian Standard Time )