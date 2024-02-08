Pakistan Election Live Updates: Polls Open With Imran Khan In Jail; Mobile Services Suspended

Pakistan is all set to elect representatives for the next five years as it goes to polls, with old dynasties competing for power, the country's most popular leader, Imran Khan, behind bars, and militants ramping up deadly attacks.

Voting started at 8 a.m. local time and will continue until 5 p.m. without a break. The counting of votes will start soon after the polling stations close, and preliminary results are expected within a few hours.