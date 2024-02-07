Pakistan General Elections On Feb 8: Key Issues, Key Candidates | All You Need To Know

Key challenges waiting for the new government

From rising militancy and inflation to strained diplomatic relations and role of the Army- the new government is expected to face a multitude of economic, socio-political and security challenges.

Surge in militancy

Pakistan in the last 18 months has witnessed a significant surge in militant attacks. Militants in recent times have carried out a string of high-profile attacks and returned to strongholds inside Pakistan.

Economic crisis, inflation

The newly formed government is expected to face the biggest adversity in the process of regaining the country's economic stability. The current short-term IMF bail-out is running out in March and the incoming administration has to, first and foremost, negotiate a new extended programme.

Strained diplomatic relations

Pakistan's border battle with Iran has worsened in the recent few weeks with a persistent mutual blame game over harbouring elements compromising each other's security. They have also executed targeted strikes to take out "terrorist hideouts" on each other's soils

Besides Iran, Pakistan's bilateral relations with India have seen no improvement.

The Army's role:

Roughly five years after the Pakistani Army allegedly threw its weight behind star cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister is in jail with several cases against him. Millions of his supporters have accused the military of targeting his party while backing Nawaz Sharif this time around.