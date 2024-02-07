Pakistan: 28 killed, Dozens Injured In 2 Blasts Targeting Political Offices Day Before General Polls

At least 28 people were reportedly killed and 40 others injured in two separate bomb blasts targeting candidates in Pakistan's Balochistan province.
According to Geo News, in the first explosion, at least 15 people were killed while over 30 were injured after blast took place outside an independent candidate's office in Balochistan's Pishin, while the second blast is said to have taken place outside the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) office in the Killa Saifullah district.
The Pishin blast took place outside the political office of independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar in Khanozai area, the report mentioned.
In Killa Saifullah blast incident, at least 13 people were killed and eight others injured in the second explosion, the local media reported.
The reports are saying that the bomb was apparently left in a bag outside the election office of the candidate and was later detonated by a remote timer in Pishin.
There has been spike in the violence in Balochistan in the lead-up to the 8th February General Elections in Pakistan.
Advertisement
Reportedly, on Tuesday also ten grenade attacks were carried out at security posts, election campaign offices and rallies in different areas of the province.
Since Sunday there have been around 50 such attacks carried out in the province and in one incident in Sibi town attackers targeted an election rally of a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party-backed candidate for the National Assembly in which four people lost their lives and six were injured.
Advertisement
Balochistan’s Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said they will not allow terrorists to “undermine or sabotage” the crucial democratic process.