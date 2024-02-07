Pakistan: 28 killed, Dozens Injured In 2 Blasts Targeting Political Offices Day Before General Polls

At least 28 people were reportedly killed and 40 others injured in two separate bomb blasts targeting candidates in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

According to Geo News, in the first explosion, at least 15 people were killed while over 30 were injured after blast took place outside an independent candidate's office in Balochistan's Pishin, while the second blast is said to have taken place outside the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) office in the Killa Saifullah district.

The Pishin blast took place outside the political office of independent candidate Asfand Yar Khan Kakar in Khanozai area, the report mentioned.

In Killa Saifullah blast incident, at least 13 people were killed and eight others injured in the second explosion, the local media reported.