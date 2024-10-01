Over 200 Killed In Nepal Floods, Landslides

A man walks on a street strewn with debris in Kathmandu, Nepal in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains.
Residents clean their water-logged kitchen in Kathmandu, Nepal after a flood caused by heavy rains.
A car parked outside a building is swamped in mud in Kathmandu, Nepal in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains.
Rescue personnel transport the dead body of a victim who was trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.
People watch earthmovers removing automobile debris and the dead bodies of victims trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Rescue personnel transport the dead body of a victim who was trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal.
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, a locality is swamped in mud in Kathmandu, Nepal in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains.
In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, debris is seen in Kathmandu, Nepal in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains.
A man walks on a muddy alleyway carrying belongings salvaged from his house in Kathmandu, Nepal in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains.
Women walk with their belongings in the mud in Kathmandu, Nepal in the aftermath of a flood caused by heavy rains.