Oman Mosque Attack: 6 Dead After Shooting Near Mosque In Muscat, ISIS Claims Responsibility

Six people have been killed after a shooting at a Shiite mosque on Tuesday in Oman. The rare attack was later on claimed by the Islamic state.
The shooting killed six people - including four Pakistani national and left over 30 people injured.
Shortly after shots were fired, the Royal Oman Police responded to the incident. As per officials, three gunmen were killed in open fire.
Oman Mosque Attack: ISIS Claims Responsibility
The jihadist group Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a message shared on the group's propaganda channel, ISIS stated that three of its fighters were behind the shooting that targeted "Shiites practising their annual rituals".
The channel - Aamaq - further added that ISIS fighters opened fire on worshippers with machine guns before clashing with security forces.
4 Pakistanis, 1 Indian Killed
A total of four Pakistanis and one Indians were among the six shot dead at a shooting at Ali bin Abi Talib mosque.
Taking to X, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the act of terrorism. Apart from the four deaths, around 30 Pakistani nationals were also wounded.
"Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman and offers full assistance in the investigation," stated Sharif.
One Indian was killed and one was left injured in the attack. The death was confirmed by the Indian Embassy in Oman.
The Monday attack on Ali bin Abi Talib mosque in Muscat comes on the annual day of morning for Shiite Muslims.
This week, Shiites marked Ashura, also known as Muharaam. On this day, an annual day of mourning commemorates the seventh-century death of Imam Hussein, who was seen as the rightful successor to the Prophet Mohammed.