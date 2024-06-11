International

Kim Yo Jong Warns Seoul Of 'New Counteraction', Sends More Trash Balloons | Latest On North-South Korea Tensions

In the past few weeks, tensions between North and South Korea escalated after Pyongyang began to send balloons filled with trash such as cigarette butts, toilet paper and more over the border into Seoul as a response to the anti-north leaflets sent by activists in the South.

AP
Kim Yo Jong Warns Seoul Of 'New Counteraction', Sends More Trash Balloons | Latest On North-South Korea Tensions Photo: AP
info_icon

As tensions continue to rise between the two Koreas, North Korea has resumed its trash balloon operation against South Korea and sent more balloons across the border. Pyongyang's action to resume the trash balloons comes after Kim Yo Jong issued warned of "new counteraction" against Seoul.

In the past few weeks, tensions between North and South Korea escalated after Pyongyang began to send balloons filled with trash such as cigarette butts, toilet paper and more over the border into Seoul as a response to the anti-north leaflets sent by activists in the South.

Following the balloon crisis, the South Korean government suspended its 2018 military treaty with the North, which aimed on reducing tensions at the border.

South Korea also resumed its loudspeaker broadcasts at the border which blast anti-DPRK messages, which has now escalated tensions between the two states.

Latest On North-South Korea Tensions

South Korean Troops Fire Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Cross Over

As per the latest reports, South Korean soldiers fired warning shots after a few North Korean troops crossed the land border this week.

South Korea's Joint Chief of Staffs stated that the North Korean troops returned to their posts after the South fired warning shots and issued broadcasts.

As per South Korea's military, despite the soldiers crossing over for some time, the North had not conducted any other suspicious activity.

Kim Jong Un's Sister Warns Of 'New Counteraction'

Kim Jong Un's sister and main spokesperson for the DPRK government, Kim Yo Jong has warned the South of "new counteraction". As per state run KCNA, the key spokesperson stated that South Korea will "suffer a bitter embarrassment of picking up waste paper without rest and it will be its daily work".

She added that if Seoul were to continue with its "psychological warfare", the North will respond.

"If the ROK simultaneously carries out the leaflet scattering and loudspeaker broadcasting provocation over the border, it will undoubtedly witness the new counteraction of the DPRK," stated Kim Yo Jong.

Strong Winds Help South Korea Dodge New Trash Balloons

In retaliation to the South's anti-Pyongyang broadcasts and leaflets, North Korea sent over 300 trash carrying balloons towards the South overnight.

However, due to the strong winds, the balloons ended up flying back towards North Korea.

"Although they launched over 310 balloons many of them flew toward North Korea," stated the Joint Chiefs of Staff. They added that around 50 of the balloons had landed in South and more are expected. Based on initial inspection, no toxic waste was found in the balloons.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. What Jaishankar Said On China, Pak After Assuming Charge As EAM For 2nd Straight Term
  2. Decoding Modi 3.0
  3. Hyderabad Youth Dies After Drowning At Hebbe Waterfalls In Karnataka
  4. Breaking News June 11 LIVE: New NDA Ministers Assume Office; NEET Issue Reaches SC
  5. From Peace For Manipur To Who Is A 'True Sevak', RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Speech Goes Viral | Top Quotes
Entertainment News
  1. Noor Malabika Das' Family Reveals She Was Suffering From Depression
  2. Urvashi Dholakia Reveals She Wants A Break From Being Seen As Komolika: I Can’t Do The Same Monotonous Thing Again And Again
  3. Shatrughan Sinha Finally Breaks Silence On Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding Rumours With Zaheer Iqbal
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Questions About Her Wedding, Says 'It's Nobody's Business'
  5. Jitendra Kumar Breaks His Silence On Rumours Alleging He Was The Highest Paid Actor On 'Panchayat 3'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On Canada In Do-Or-Die Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2024
  2. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs SL Match
  3. Kamran Akmal Apologizes To Harbhajan And Sikh Community For Making 'Disrespectful' Comment
  4. England Women's Cricketer Danni Wyatt Marries Longtime Partner In A Beautiful Ceremony; See Pics
  5. SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Camp Unhappy Over Dead-Ball Rule - Here's Why
World News
  1. Kim Yo Jong Warns Seoul Of 'New Counteraction', Sends More Trash Balloons | Latest On North-South Korea Tensions
  2. Climate Change-Fuelled Extreme Weather Events Cost At Least USD 41 Bn Globally Since COP28
  3. BRICS Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over 'Unprecedented' Escalation Of Violence In Gaza
  4. UN Security Council Passes US-Backed Resolution On Gaza Ceasefire | Here's How Each Country Voted
  5. Malawi Vice President Plane Missing: Search Operation Underway To Find Saulos Chilima, 9 Others
Latest Stories
  1. Apple Introduces 'Apple Intelligence': Your iPhone and Mac Just Got Smarter! Here's How
  2. Malawi Vice President Plane Missing: Search Operation Underway To Find Saulos Chilima, 9 Others
  3. Innings Defeat: Odisha Outcome Sealed Naveen Patnaik's Fate
  4. NDA Govt 3.0: What Are PM Modi's Ministries, Which Ministers Retained Portfolios | Top Takeaways
  5. SA Vs BAN, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Camp Unhappy Over Dead-Ball Rule - Here's Why
  6. Vijay Sethupathi Has THIS To Say On Actors Working With Younger Actresses On Screen
  7. Breaking News June 11 LIVE: New NDA Ministers Assume Office; NEET Issue Reaches SC
  8. Weather Updates: Orange Alert In Mumbai For Rain, In Delhi For Heatwave; Bihar Govt Schools Closed