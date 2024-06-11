Kim Yo Jong Warns Seoul Of 'New Counteraction', Sends More Trash Balloons | Latest On North-South Korea Tensions

As tensions continue to rise between the two Koreas, North Korea has resumed its trash balloon operation against South Korea and sent more balloons across the border. Pyongyang's action to resume the trash balloons comes after Kim Yo Jong issued warned of "new counteraction" against Seoul.
In the past few weeks, tensions between North and South Korea escalated after Pyongyang began to send balloons filled with trash such as cigarette butts, toilet paper and more over the border into Seoul as a response to the anti-north leaflets sent by activists in the South.
Following the balloon crisis, the South Korean government suspended its 2018 military treaty with the North, which aimed on reducing tensions at the border.
South Korea also resumed its loudspeaker broadcasts at the border which blast anti-DPRK messages, which has now escalated tensions between the two states.
Latest On North-South Korea Tensions
South Korean Troops Fire Warning Shots After North Korean Soldiers Cross Over
As per the latest reports, South Korean soldiers fired warning shots after a few North Korean troops crossed the land border this week.
South Korea's Joint Chief of Staffs stated that the North Korean troops returned to their posts after the South fired warning shots and issued broadcasts.
As per South Korea's military, despite the soldiers crossing over for some time, the North had not conducted any other suspicious activity.
Kim Jong Un's Sister Warns Of 'New Counteraction'
Kim Jong Un's sister and main spokesperson for the DPRK government, Kim Yo Jong has warned the South of "new counteraction". As per state run KCNA, the key spokesperson stated that South Korea will "suffer a bitter embarrassment of picking up waste paper without rest and it will be its daily work".
She added that if Seoul were to continue with its "psychological warfare", the North will respond.
"If the ROK simultaneously carries out the leaflet scattering and loudspeaker broadcasting provocation over the border, it will undoubtedly witness the new counteraction of the DPRK," stated Kim Yo Jong.
Strong Winds Help South Korea Dodge New Trash Balloons
In retaliation to the South's anti-Pyongyang broadcasts and leaflets, North Korea sent over 300 trash carrying balloons towards the South overnight.
However, due to the strong winds, the balloons ended up flying back towards North Korea.
"Although they launched over 310 balloons many of them flew toward North Korea," stated the Joint Chiefs of Staff. They added that around 50 of the balloons had landed in South and more are expected. Based on initial inspection, no toxic waste was found in the balloons.