North Korea's Kim Again Threatens To Use Nuclear Weapons Against South Korea, US

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula deepened in recent weeks, with North Korea unveiling a facility to produce weapons-grade uranium, a nuclear ingredient, and continuing a run of missile tests. In recent responses to questions from The Associated Press, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said that North Korea's disclosure of that facility was likely an attempt to grab US attention ahead of next month's presidential election, and the North will likely stage major provocations like a nuclear test explosion and a long-range missile test.