Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
North Korea Fires Missile After Harris Leaves South Korea

It is reported that the North Korean military has launched a ballistic missile toward South Korea's eastern waters.

Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 6:16 pm

South Korea's military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

The launch on Thursday came hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris departed from South Korea, the last stop of a four-day Asian trip on which she emphasised a U.S. commitment to defend its allies in the face of increasing North Korean threats.

Thursday's launch was the third round of missile tests by North Korea this week. North Korea test-fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, a day before Harris visited South Korea and one before she left Washington on Sunday.

Kamala Harris Vice President Kamala Harris North Korea South Korea Military US Military Ballistic Missile Launch Missiles
