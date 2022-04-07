Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

UN General Assembly Suspends Russia From UN Human Rights Council

Russia is the second country to have its membership rights stripped at the Human Rights Council which was established in 2006.In 2011, the assembly suspended Libya when upheaval in the North African country brought down longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.

UN General Assembly Suspends Russia From UN Human Rights Council
The United Nations General Assembly AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 9:48 pm

The UN General Assembly voted Thursday to suspend Russia from the world organisation's leading human rights body over allegations of horrific rights violations by Russian soldiers in Ukraine, which the United States and Ukraine have called tantamount to war crimes.

The vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions, significantly lower than the vote on two resolutions the assembly adopted last month demanding an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, withdrawal of all Russian troops and protection for civilians. Both of those resolutions were approved by at least 140 nations.

Russia is the second country to have its membership rights stripped at the Human Rights Council which was established in 2006. In 2011, the assembly suspended Libya when upheaval in the North African country brought down longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.

Related stories

US Seeks Russia’s Suspension From UN Human Rights Council: US Ambassador

US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield launched the campaign to suspend Russia from its seat on the 47-member Human Rights Council in the wake of videos and photos of streets in the town of Bucha strewn with corpses of what appeared to be civilians after Russian soldiers retreated. The deaths have sparked global revulsion and calls for tougher sanctions on Russia, which has vehemently denied its troops were responsible.

Tags

International UNGA UNHRC Russia Ukraine ' Human Rights Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine Imvasion UN General Assembly UN Human Resource Council
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru