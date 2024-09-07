NASA Boeing Starliner: Challenges, Delays, And The Impact On Astronauts Sunita Williams And Butch Wilmore

Spacesuit Issues And Logistics On The ISS

Logistics surrounding spacesuits have also posed a challenge for this mission. The ISS currently only has one SpaceX spacesuit available, a complication NASA has been working to address. As astronauts Williams and Wilmore prepare for their return on the Crew Dragon, ensuring that both have the appropriate spacesuits for the mission is crucial. NASA has clarified that this issue is being resolved and that the delay will not pose a major threat to mission operations.