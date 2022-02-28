Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Mriya, The Dream: World’s Largest Plane Destroyed By Russian Forces In Ukraine

The world's largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225, has been destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 12:23 pm

The world's largest aircraft, the Antonov AN-225, has been destroyed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The biggest plane in the world "Mriya" (The Dream) was destroyed by Russian occupants on an airfield near Kyiv as the tension between the two nations escalated.

The aircraft was destroyed in an attack by Russian troops on the Hostomel airport outside Kiev. The Russian military has taken control of the airbase.
The word 'Mriya' in Ukrainian means dream.

The enormous aircraft, named 'Mriya', or 'dream' in Ukrainian, was parked at an airfield near Kyiv when it was attacked by the Russian military. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted an image of the Antonov-225 and wrote, "This was the world's largest aircraft, AN-225 'Mriya' ('Dream' in Ukrainian). Russia may have destroyed our 'Mriya'. But they will never be able to destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European state. We shall prevail!"

According to the director of Antonov Airlines, one of the engines was dismantled for repairs and the plane couldn’t take off that day, although the appropriate commands were given.

Mriya, The Dream 

The AN-225 Mriya, designed in the 1980s, is the longest and the heaviest aeroplane ever built. It was powered by six turbofan engines and the plane could carry up to 640 tons of cargo. It could transport up to 250 tons (551,000 pounds) of cargo at a speed of up to 850 kilometres per hour (528 mph). To this day, Mriya remains the heaviest aircraft ever built. It boasts the largest wingspan of any aeroplane in operational service.

The AN-225 was also sometimes drafted to help airlift aid during crises in other countries. The aircraft was unique to the world at 84 meters long (276 feet) with more than 30 years of service. Fellow Ukrainian citizens also called it ‘The True Legend’ of skies and an example of human ingenuity.

Several people from different countries pay their respect and showed grief through posts on Twitter, Facebook etc. and asked for unity to stand against the injustice and cruelty of Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Some people took to social media on Sunday to express their dismay at claims of the aircraft's destruction. "Mriya - You will always be remembered!"


The restoration of the plane will cost more than $3 billion and will take a long time Ukroboronprom (The assosiation for military hardware, Ukraine) added. 

