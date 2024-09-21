International

Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing

A Scandinavian Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a mouse was found in a passenger's in-flight meal. The rare incident led to a diversion to Copenhagen, sparking concerns over airline safety protocols.

Mouse In An Airplane Meal
Live Mouse Found In A Scandinavian Flight Photo: Pexels | Reuters
info_icon

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) reported that one of its flights made an emergency landing on Wednesday after a mouse was discovered in a passenger's in-flight meal.

The flight, en route from Oslo, Norway, to Malaga, Spain, was diverted to Copenhagen, Denmark, in accordance with the airline's safety protocols, as the rodent presented a risk, according to SAS spokesperson Oystein Schmidt in a statement to AFP.

Passengers were later transported to Malaga on a different aircraft.

Airlines typically enforce strict regulations regarding rodents on board to prevent potential damage, such as chewing through electrical wiring.

Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York After Passengers Served Spoilt Food - null
Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York After Passengers Served Spoilt Food

BY Outlook Web Desk

"This is something that happens extremely rarely," said SAS spokesperson Oystein Schmidt. "We have established procedures for such situations, which also include a review with our suppliers to ensure this does not happen again."

“Believe it or not. A lady next to me … opened her food and a mouse jumped out,” wrote passenger Jarle Borrestad on Facebook, sharing a photo of himself smiling alongside two women who were also smiling.

This marks the second rodent-related travel disruption within a week, following a train service in southern England that was terminated when two squirrels boarded a carriage, and one refused to leave.

Passenger Spots 'Gaffer Tape' All Over Boeing 787 Wing - David Parker/SWNS
Airline Passenger Spots 'Gaffer Tape' All Over Boeing 787 Wing On Flight From Manchester To Goa: "Never Seen Anything Like That"

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Rodent-related incidents are not unheard of. In 2017, a British Airways flight from Heathrow to San Francisco was delayed for four hours after a mouse was spotted onboard, costing the airline an estimated £250,000, as per Guardian.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. New Zealand Tour Of India 2024: Ticket Prices Unchanged For 3rd Test At Wankhede; MCA Announces Initiatives
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  3. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant Sets Field For Bangladesh While Batting For India - Funny Reactions
  4. Tanzania Vs Mali, ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: TZA Field First At University Of Dar Es Salaam - Check Playing XIs
  5. Ghana Vs Cameroon ICC Men's T20 WC Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier-A Toss Update: CMR Bat First At Dar-Es-Salaam - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Javi Hernandez Scores Again; JFC 3-1 MCFC In 2nd Half
  2. Real Madrid Vs Espanyol Live Streaming, La Liga: When, Where To Watch Spanish League Match On TV And Online
  3. Leverkusen Vs Wolfsburg, Bundesliga: Xabi Alonso Hails 'Big Influence' Victor Boniface
  4. Werder Bremen Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bundesliga Matchday 2 Clash
  5. Player Strike Imminent, Must Be Taken Seriously: Borussia Dortmund Coach Nuri Sahin
Tennis News
  1. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  2. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  3. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  4. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  5. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  2. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
  3. JK: Borders Peaceful As Pak Fears PM Modi, Says Amit Shah
  4. Why A Kerala-Born Businessman's Name Came Up In Hezbollah Pager Explosions
  5. Delhi Gets New CM As Atishi And Her Council Of Ministers Take Oath
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  2. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
  3. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  4. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  5. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch