Middle East Tensions: Houthis Strike Red Sea Again As Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise

Yemeni militant group the Houthis have struck again and resumed their attacks on ships passing through the Red Sea. Meanwhile, tensions between Israel and Hezbollah continue, threatening to escalate tensions in the rest of the region.

Middle East Tensions: Fires burning aboard the oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea | Photo: European Union's Operation Aspides via AP

This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides shows fires burning aboard the oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea. The EU mission said Monday that there were no signs of an oil spill emanating from the Sounion, which came under repeated attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels amid their campaign targeting shipping over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.

Middle East Tensions: Greek-flagged oil tanker on fire after Houthi attack
Middle East Tensions: Greek-flagged oil tanker on fire after Houthi attack | Photo: European Union's Operation Aspides via AP

This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides shows fires burning aboard the oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea.

Middle East Tensions: People listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a southern suburb of Beirut
Middle East Tensions: People listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in a southern suburb of Beirut | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein

People listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah broadcasted on Hezbollah's al-Manar television channel, at a coffee shop in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon hours after Israel and Hezbollah traded heavy fire.

Middle East Tensions: A makeshift memorial in a roundabout near where 12 Druze children were killed in a July rocket strike
Middle East Tensions: A makeshift memorial in a roundabout near where 12 Druze children were killed in a July rocket strike | Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

A makeshift memorial in a roundabout near where 12 Druze children were killed in a July rocket strike on a soccer pitch in Majdal Shams in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights hours after Israel and Lebanon traded fire.

Middle East Tensions: Majdal Shams in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights
Middle East Tensions: Majdal Shams in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights | Photo: AP/Maya Alleruzzo

A dog and cat overlook Majdal Shams in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights hours after Israel and Lebanon traded fire.

Middle East Tensions: A woman stands in a damaged house following an attack from Lebanon
Middle East Tensions: A woman stands in a damaged house following an attack from Lebanon | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

A woman stands in a damaged house following an attack from Lebanon, in Acre, north Israel.

Middle East Tensions: A home destroyed by rockets in Katzrin, in the the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights
Middle East Tensions: A home destroyed by rockets in Katzrin, in the the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

A home destroyed by rockets in Katzrin, in the the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. Lebanon's Hezbollah has launched more than 50 rockets, hitting a number of private homes in the area.

Middle East Tensions: Relatives and friends of David Moshe Ben Shitrit who was killed on a Hezbollah attack
Middle East Tensions: Relatives and friends of David Moshe Ben Shitrit who was killed on a Hezbollah attack | Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

Relatives and friends of Petty Officer 1st Class David Moshe Ben Shitrit, who was killed on a Hezbollah attack, mourn during his funeral at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

Middle East Tensions: Iris Shitrit, seated left, the mother and relatives mourn during his funeral
Middle East Tensions: Iris Shitrit, seated left, the mother and relatives mourn during his funeral | Photo: AP/Ohad Zwigenberg

Iris Shitrit, seated left, the mother and relatives of Petty Officer 1st Class David Moshe Ben Shitrit, who was killed on a Hezbollah attack, mourn during his funeral at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.

