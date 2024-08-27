Middle East Tensions: Houthis Strike Red Sea Again As Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise

This photo released by the European Union's Operation Aspides shows fires burning aboard the oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea. The EU mission said Monday that there were no signs of an oil spill emanating from the Sounion, which came under repeated attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels amid their campaign targeting shipping over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip.
People listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah broadcasted on Hezbollah's al-Manar television channel, at a coffee shop in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon hours after Israel and Hezbollah traded heavy fire.
A makeshift memorial in a roundabout near where 12 Druze children were killed in a July rocket strike on a soccer pitch in Majdal Shams in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights hours after Israel and Lebanon traded fire.
A dog and cat overlook Majdal Shams in the Israel-controlled Golan Heights hours after Israel and Lebanon traded fire.
A woman stands in a damaged house following an attack from Lebanon, in Acre, north Israel.
A home destroyed by rockets in Katzrin, in the the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights. Lebanon's Hezbollah has launched more than 50 rockets, hitting a number of private homes in the area.
Relatives and friends of Petty Officer 1st Class David Moshe Ben Shitrit, who was killed on a Hezbollah attack, mourn during his funeral at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.
Iris Shitrit, seated left, the mother and relatives of Petty Officer 1st Class David Moshe Ben Shitrit, who was killed on a Hezbollah attack, mourn during his funeral at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem.