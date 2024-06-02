Mexico Heads To The Polls Amid Bloodshed To Elect First-Ever Female President | All You Need To Know

Mexico may just elect its first ever female president today. Amid all the bloodshed and political assassinations, the Latin American country is heading to the polls to elect its next president and for the first time in a long time, the top contenders are both female.
Mexico will be voting in a single phase across 170,000 polling stations in 32 states of the country. The polls opened at 8 AM local time and nearly 100 million Mexicans are now casting their vote for the next leader.
Mexico Elections 2024 - Who Are The Leading Candidates?
A total of three candidates are running for the presidency - Claudia Sheinbaum, Xochitl Galvez and Jorge Alvarez Maynez.
Claudia Sheinbaum is a former environment scientists and is contesting from the Morena Party, which has been projected to win due to outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's popularity.
Up against Sheinbaum is Xóchitl Gálvez, a successful tech entrepreneur and former senator supported by an alliance of opposition parties.
Lastly, Jorge Álvarez Máynez. from the Citizens’ Movement party is also running for the post of president, but is currently trailing behind in single digits.
As per the latest polls, Sheinbaum, who is also considered the protege of incumbent President Lopez Obrador, is leading the race with more than 20 points over Galvez.
Mexico Elections 2024 - What Are The Key Issues?
For the 2024 general elections, surveys conducted across Mexico have shown the security, social programmes and cirruption are the top priorities for voters this time around.
The obvious rise in crime and drug cvartels are also a concern for voters across the latin American country. The rise in crime and influence of drug cartels will also play a role in these elections, jsut as much as they have for the previous polls.
The number of political assassinations in the country was reported at 37, and a majority of these are said to have been orders from drug cartel and organised crime groups.
Mexico Elections 2024 - When Will Results Be Announced?
The results for the Mexico general elections will be announced as soon as possible. The polling is being conducted in a single phase across the Latin American country. The polls are set to close at 6 PM.
From 6 PM onwards, election officers will count the results and provide real-time statistics for the leading candidates. A second count to finalise the results will be held from June 5 to 8.
The candidate who wins the presidential bid will take oath as Mexico's new president on October 1 for a six-year tenure. Along with the presidential elections, Mexico will also be voting for nine governorships, 19,000 mayorships and other local posts.