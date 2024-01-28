Two women in traditional Venetian dress walk, during the open street show of the Carnival, in Venice, Italy. This year's edition 'To the East. The amazing journey of Marco Polo' pays homage to Marco Polo, its greatest traveller, on the occasion of the 700th anniversary of his death.
Masked Revelers, Traditional Dresses, And Street Performers Illuminate Streets In Homage To Marco Polo's 700th Anniversary
In a vibrant tapestry of masks, traditional Venetian dresses, and captivating street performances, the Venice Carnival comes alive, celebrating the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's legendary journey with an enchanting open street show.
Street artists perform during the open street show of the Carnival, in Venice, Italy. This year's edition 'To the East. The amazing journey of Marco Polo' pays homage to Marco Polo, its greatest traveller, on the occasion of the 700th anniversary of his death.
A woman wears a mask on a gondola during the open street show of the Carnival, in Venice, Italy. This year's edition 'To the East. The amazing journey of Marco Polo' pays homage to Marco Polo, its greatest traveller, on the occasion of the 700th anniversary of his death.
A couple wear masks during the open street show of the Carnival, in Venice, Italy. This year's edition 'To the East. The amazing journey of Marco Polo' pays homage to Marco Polo, its greatest traveller, on the occasion of the 700th anniversary of his death.
A man dressed as Marco Polo during the open street show of the Carnival, in Venice, Italy. This year's edition 'To the East. The amazing journey of Marco Polo' pays homage to Marco Polo, its greatest traveller, on the occasion of the 700th anniversary of his death.
A man wears a mask during the open street show of the Carnival, in Venice, Italy. This year's edition 'To the East. The amazing journey of Marco Polo' pays homage to Marco Polo, its greatest traveller, on the occasion of the 700th anniversary of his death.
A woman wears a traditional Venetian dress during the open street show of the Carnival, in Venice, Italy. This year's edition 'To the East. The amazing journey of Marco Polo' pays homage to Marco Polo, its greatest traveller, on the occasion of the 700th anniversary of his death.
A woman is helped to set her dress during the open street show of the Carnival, in Venice, Italy. This year's edition 'To the East. The amazing journey of Marco Polo' pays homage to Marco Polo, its greatest traveller, on the occasion of the 700th anniversary of his death.