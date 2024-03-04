Malaysia Considers Fresh Search For Missing Flight MH370, A Decade After Its Disappearance

K.S. Nathan, a member of the Voice MH370 group comprising next-of-kin, said Ocean Infinity initially planned a new search last year but it was delayed by the delivery of its new fleet of ships and assets. It is now on track to resume the hunt, he said. Loke declined to reveal the fee proposed by Ocean Infinity if it finds the plane, as this is subject to negotiation. He said financial cost is not an issue and that he doesn't foresee any hindrances for the search to proceed if all goes well.

Loke's response sparked tears of joy in some family members at the event held in a mall in a Kuala Lumpur suburb.