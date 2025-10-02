The Marmara Sea's fault lines, According to Indin Express, including the Kumburgaz and Adalar segments, remain under immense stress, with the 1999 İzmit earthquake (magnitude 7.6) still fresh in collective memory, having claimed over 17,000 lives nearby. AFAD has mobilized response teams, and officials are monitoring for further aftershocks, the largest of which so far measured 4.0. As night falls, thousands are bedding down in makeshift shelters, with the Yemeni embassy in Ankara advising expatriates to heed safety protocols like structural inspections.