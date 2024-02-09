Lufthansa Cancels Hundreds Of Flights Amid Staff Walkout At Five German Airports

Passengers stand at the Lufthansa check-in area in Terminal 2 at an airport in Hamburg, Germany. The Ver.di union called on ground staff at Frankfurt and Munich, Lufthansa's two main hubs, as well as Berlin, Duesseldorf and Hamburg, to strike for 27 hours starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Lufthansa aircrafts are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. The ground staff of German Lufthansa airline went for a one-day warning strike on Wednesday causing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.
A man runs through a terminal at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.
Lufthansa aircrafts are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Airport security staff started a one day warning strike at all important German airports causing numerous flight cancellations.
Passengers stand in the Lufthansa check-in area in Terminal 2 at an airport in Hamburg, Germany.
A Lufthansa aircraft stands on the apron at Hamburg Airport.
A cat looks out of a pet box at a Lufthansa counter at a terminal at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.
A man rests in a terminal at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.