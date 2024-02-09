International

Lufthansa Cancels Hundreds Of Flights Amid Staff Walkout At Five German Airports

Flight cancellations hit Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg, and Duesseldorf airports as Lufthansa employees, striking for a pay raise, walked off the job, affecting over 100,000 travellers' plans.

February 9, 2024

Germany Lufthansa Strike | Photo: Marcus Brandt/dpa via AP

Passengers stand at the Lufthansa check-in area in Terminal 2 at an airport in Hamburg, Germany. The Ver.di union called on ground staff at Frankfurt and Munich, Lufthansa's two main hubs, as well as Berlin, Duesseldorf and Hamburg, to strike for 27 hours starting at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Germany Lufthansa Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Lufthansa aircrafts are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. The ground staff of German Lufthansa airline went for a one-day warning strike on Wednesday causing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Germany Lufthansa Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

A man runs through a terminal at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Lufthansa Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

Lufthansa aircrafts are parked at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Airport security staff started a one day warning strike at all important German airports causing numerous flight cancellations.

Germany Lufthansa Strike | Photo: Marcus Brandt/dpa via AP

Passengers stand in the Lufthansa check-in area in Terminal 2 at an airport in Hamburg, Germany.

Germany Lufthansa Strike Photo: Rabea Gruber/dpa via AP

A Lufthansa aircraft stands on the apron at Hamburg Airport.

Germany Lufthansa Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

A cat looks out of a pet box at a Lufthansa counter at a terminal at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.

Germany Lufthansa Strike | Photo: AP/Michael Probst

A man rests in a terminal at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.

