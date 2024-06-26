International

Kenya Protest: At Least 5 Dead, Part Of Parliament Building Burnt, President Terms It 'Security Threat' | Details

The protest stemmed from an outrage as the protesters demanded that legislators should vote against the finance bill imposing new taxes on East Africa's economic hub, where frustrations over the high cost of living have simmered. People who voted President William Ruto to power believing in his promises of economic relief have turned outrageous and have taken to the streets as the lawmakers voted to pass the bill.