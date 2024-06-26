International

Kenya Protest: At Least 5 Dead, Part Of Parliament Building Burnt, President Terms It 'Security Threat' | Details

The protest stemmed from an outrage as the protesters demanded that legislators should vote against the finance bill imposing new taxes on East Africa's economic hub, where frustrations over the high cost of living have simmered. People who voted President William Ruto to power believing in his promises of economic relief have turned outrageous and have taken to the streets as the lawmakers voted to pass the bill.

AP
Protest in Kenya | Photo: AP
info_icon

Hours after the violent protest against a newly proposed finance bill killed at least five and burnt down a part of Kenya's parliament building, President William Ruto termed the storming of parliament a national security threat and vowed that such unrest won't happen again “at whatever cost.” On Tuesday, Kenya witnessed the most direct assault on the government in decades.

“Today's events mark a critical turning point on how we respond to threats to our national security,” Ruto said, calling the events “treasonous.”

Kenyan Parliament, City Hall Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Dead | Details - null
Kenya Protests: 5 Dead Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Section Of Parliament, City Hall Set On Fire | Details

BY Outlook Web Desk

Kenya protest: At least 5 dead, Internet service slowed down

According to the Kenya Medical Association, at least five people were shot dead while treating the wounded while over 30 people sustained injuries as police relentlessly fired live ammunition and threw tear gas canisters at protesters.

Kenya Protests: Indians Advised To 'Exercise Caution' After New Finance Bill Triggers Riots - AP
Kenya Protests: Indians Advised To 'Exercise Caution' After New Finance Bill Triggers Riots | Top Updates

BY Danita Yadav

Internet service in the country noticeably slowed in what NetBlocks called a “major disruption," and at least one broadcaster issued a statement saying that “we have received threats from the authorities to shut us down."

Kenya : What was the protest about?

The protest stemmed from an outrage as the protesters demanded that legislators should vote against the finance bill imposing new taxes on East Africa's economic hub, where frustrations over the high cost of living have simmered.

People who voted President William Ruto to power believing in his promises of economic relief have gone outrageous and have taken to the streets as the lawmakers voted to pass the bill.

The office of the Nairobi governor, a member of the ruling party, was also briefly on fire, smoke pouring from its white facade. The office is near parliament. Police water cannons were used to extinguish the fire.

Protesters could be heard shouting, “We're coming for every politician."

The Kenya Human Rights Commission shared a video of officers shooting at protesters, and it urged Ruto to issue an immediate order to “stop the killings.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 4 Dead As Retaining Wall Collapses On House In Mangaluru; Sensex Hits New High In Early Trade
  2. Delhi Photographer, His Wife, Kids Suffocate To Death At Home In Fire Triggered By Inverter Short Circuit
  3. Gurugram: 2 Leopards Spotted In Tikri Village, Panic Among Locals After 10 Cattle Killed | On CCTV
  4. Om Birla VS K Suresh: Historic Lok Sabha Speaker Election Today | Parliament Updates
  5. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
Entertainment News
  1. Kussh Sinha Quashes Reports Of Skipping Sister Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding, Says He Was Present At The Celebrations
  2. Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Announce Pregnancy: Privika Baby Is Going To Come Very Soon
  3. For Actor Namish Taneja, His Four Furry Babies Are His ‘Mishri’ In Life
  4. Aasif Sheikh's Improvised Jokes On 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Sets Became Fan Favourites
  5. Arbaaz Khan Returns With Season 2 Of Hit Chat Series ‘The Invincibles With Arbaaz Khan’
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I
  2. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, Trinidad Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During RSA Vs AFG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Match?
  3. NED Vs AUT, UEFA Euro 2024: Late Sabitzer Strike Helps Austria Sit On Top Of Group D - In Pics
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: IOA To Hike Monetary Rewards For Medallists: Report
  5. Euro 2024: Southgate Urges England Supporters To 'Stay With The Team' Amid Criticism
World News
  1. Kenya Protest: At Least 5 Dead, Part Of Parliament Building Burnt, President Terms It 'Security Threat' | Details
  2. 'I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant': Wrongly Jailed Indian Woman, Ex-UK Post Office Manager, Rejects Apology
  3. In Message To India, Pak Deputy PM Dar Says His Country Doesn’t Believe In ‘Perpetual Hostility’
  4. US: Gunman Shoots 5 Dead At Apartments Near Vegas Before Killing Self
  5. North Korea's Latest Missile Test Likely Failed: South Korea's Military
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Om Birla VS K Suresh: Historic Lok Sabha Speaker Election Today | Parliament Updates
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 4 Dead As Retaining Wall Collapses On House In Mangaluru; Sensex Hits New High In Early Trade