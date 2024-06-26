Kenya Protest: At Least 5 Dead, Part Of Parliament Building Burnt, President Terms It 'Security Threat' | Details

Hours after the violent protest against a newly proposed finance bill killed at least five and burnt down a part of Kenya's parliament building, President William Ruto termed the storming of parliament a national security threat and vowed that such unrest won't happen again “at whatever cost.” On Tuesday, Kenya witnessed the most direct assault on the government in decades.
“Today's events mark a critical turning point on how we respond to threats to our national security,” Ruto said, calling the events “treasonous.”
Kenya protest: At least 5 dead, Internet service slowed down
According to the Kenya Medical Association, at least five people were shot dead while treating the wounded while over 30 people sustained injuries as police relentlessly fired live ammunition and threw tear gas canisters at protesters.
Internet service in the country noticeably slowed in what NetBlocks called a “major disruption," and at least one broadcaster issued a statement saying that “we have received threats from the authorities to shut us down."
Kenya : What was the protest about?
The protest stemmed from an outrage as the protesters demanded that legislators should vote against the finance bill imposing new taxes on East Africa's economic hub, where frustrations over the high cost of living have simmered.
People who voted President William Ruto to power believing in his promises of economic relief have gone outrageous and have taken to the streets as the lawmakers voted to pass the bill.
The office of the Nairobi governor, a member of the ruling party, was also briefly on fire, smoke pouring from its white facade. The office is near parliament. Police water cannons were used to extinguish the fire.
Protesters could be heard shouting, “We're coming for every politician."
The Kenya Human Rights Commission shared a video of officers shooting at protesters, and it urged Ruto to issue an immediate order to “stop the killings.”