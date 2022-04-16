Kamala Harris And Husband Earn Twice As Much As Joe Biden And Wife, Show Tax Returns

US Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff reported a gross annual income of around $1.7 million as against around $600,000 of President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden.

Most of the income of Harris and Emhoff – twice as much as that of Bidens – did not come from their salaries. Harris reported earning $452,664 as a writer and she and her husband made another $319,000 from the sale of a condominium in San Francisco.

As for salaries, Harris earned $215,548 as vice president and her husband earned $164,740 from his teaching job at Georgetown University. Emhoff also reported earning $582,543 as a lawyer at the law firms DLA Piper and Venable, which he left when Harris became vice president.

On the contrary, most of the Bidens’ income came from their salaries. President Biden earned $378,333 from his presidential salary and his wife Jill earned $67,116 from her teaching job at Northern Virginia Community College, where she teaches English and writing.

As for taxes, the Bidens paid $150,439 in federal taxes and $30,765 in their home state of Delaware. Harris and her husband paid $523,371 in federal taxes.

The public disclosure of income and taxes paid by the Biden-Harris administration is in sharp contrast to former President Donald Trump who never disclosed his taxes. According to The New York Times’ previous reporting, Trump paid no income tax in 11 of 18 years for which the documents were examined by the newspaper.

Following the Biden-Harris disclosures, the White House said in a statement, “With this release, the President has shared a total of 24 years of tax returns with the American public, once again demonstrating his commitment to being transparent with the American people about the finances of the commander in chief.”

Harris has now disclosed 18 years of tax returns, according to the statement.

A lawsuit is going on in the United States to seek Trump’s tax records. The court battle has been going on since 2019.