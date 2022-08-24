Thursday, Aug 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Jill Biden Has ''Rebound'' Covid-19 Case, President Negative

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend.

Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony on July 23 without President Joe Biden. It will be her first solo trip abroad as first lady.
Jill Biden will attend the opening ceremony on July 23 without President Joe Biden. It will be her first solo trip abroad as first lady. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 11:17 pm

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend.

President Joe Biden, who spent three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Del. vacation home, continues to test negative, the White House said. He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after his initial recovery from the virus.

Biden's deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said she “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures.” 

She added: “The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified.”

Jill Biden, 71, had been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk from Covid-19, but a minority of those prescribed the drug have experienced a rebound case of the virus a few days after their initial recovery.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Jill Biden Tests Negative For Covid-19, Will Go To Delaware

US First Lady Jill Biden Makes Surprise Mother's Day Visit To Ukraine, Meets First Lady Olena Zelenska

Jill Biden Becomes First 'First Lady' To Get A Job Outside White House

Tags

International Jill Biden Covid-19 Case President Negative Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha

Five Glorious Waterfalls Of Odisha