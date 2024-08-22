International

Japan: Robot's Attempt To Get Nuclear Fuel Sample Of Damaged Fukushima Daiichi Reactor Suspended

The work was stopped Thursday morning when workers noticed that five 1.5-meter (5-foot) pipes used to maneuver the robot were placed in the wrong order and could not be corrected within the time limit for their radiation exposure, the plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said.

Japans Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant
Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant Photo: AP
info_icon

An attempt to use a telescoping robot to remove a sample of melted fuel from a wrecked reactor at Japan's tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was suspended Thursday due to a technical issue.

The collection of a tiny sample of the debris inside the Unit 2 reactor's primary containment vessel would start the fuel debris removal phase, the most challenging part of the decades-long decommissioning of the plant where three reactors were destroyed in the March 11, 2011, magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami disaster.

The work was stopped Thursday morning when workers noticed that five 1.5-meter (5-foot) pipes used to maneuver the robot were placed in the wrong order and could not be corrected within the time limit for their radiation exposure, the plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said.

The pipes were to be used to push the robot inside and pull it back out when it finished. Once inside the vessel, the robot is operated remotely from a safer location.

The robot can extend up to 22 meters (72 feet) to reach its target area to collect a fragment from the surface of the melted fuel mound using a device equipped with tongs that hang from the tip of the robot.

The mission to obtain the fragment and return with it is to last two weeks. TEPCO said a new start date is undecided.

The sample-return mission is a first crucial step of a decades-long decommissioning at the Fukushima Daiichi. But its goal to bring back less than 3 grams (0.1 ounce) of an estimated 880 tons of fatally radioactive molten fuel underscores the daunting challenges.

Despite the small amount of the debris sample, it will provide key data to develop future decommissioning methods and necessary technology and robots, experts say.

Better understanding of the melted fuel debris is key to decommissioning the three wrecked reactors and the entire plant.

The government and TEPCO are sticking to a 30-40-year cleanup target set soon after the meltdown, despite criticism it is unrealistic. No specific plans for the full removal of the melted fuel debris or its storage have been decided.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Shakeel-Rizwan Stand Frustrates BAN Bowlers In Rawalpindi
  2. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: England Take Charge After Skittling Sri Lanka For 236 Runs - In Pics
  3. Cheteshwar Pujara: India Test Specialist Relieved After Sussex Sign Hughes For 2025 Season
  4. Netherlands T20I Tri-Series 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch, Squads - All You Need To Know
  5. PAK Vs BAN 1st Test: Ayub, Shakeel Knocks Steady Pakistan Ship On Rain-Hit Day 1 - In Pics
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno
  3. Premier League: Martinez Eyes Trophy With Aston Villa After Contract Renewal
  4. Young Boys 3-2 Galatasaray: Swiss Side Take Slender First-leg Lead In Champions League Play-Off Tie
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal 3: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  2. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  3. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  4. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  5. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Return To Work', SC Tells Doctors; CBI Alleges Crime Scene Was ‘Altered’
  2. PDP Leaders Find Solace In Jaun Elia’s Poetry After Being Denied Tickets
  3. Kolkata Rape Case In Supreme Court: 'Return To Work', SC Tells Doctors; CBI Says 'Crime Scene Altered'
  4. RG Kar Doctor's Death: Gold Medal, Big Honours, Dream Hospitals | A Diary Full Of Hope
  5. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Day After Ice Cream Parlour Visit, Leader Chairs Key Congress Poll Meet
Entertainment News
  1. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  2. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  3. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  4. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  5. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
US News
  1. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  2. iPhone 16 Rumored To Enhance Action Button Customization With New iOS 18 Features | Details Inside
  3. McDonald's Brings Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys To The US | How To Collect All 9 Of Them!
  4. Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video
  5. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
World News
  1. Japan: Robot's Attempt To Get Nuclear Fuel Sample Of Damaged Fukushima Daiichi Reactor Suspended
  2. Canada: 2 Major Freight Railroads Come To Full Stop Without New Labour Contracts
  3. ‘Might Drop Nuclear Bomb On India’: British YouTuber Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks
  4. The Myth Of Bangladesh Economic Miracle
  5. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
Latest Stories
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  3. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Day After Ice Cream Parlour Visit, Leader Chairs Key Congress Poll Meet
  4. ‘Might Drop Nuclear Bomb On India’: British YouTuber Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Shakeel-Rizwan Stand Frustrates BAN Bowlers In Rawalpindi
  6. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Delhi-NCR: Auto-Taxi Drivers On Strike Today And Tomorrow | Know Why
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Return To Work', SC Tells Doctors; CBI Alleges Crime Scene Was ‘Altered’