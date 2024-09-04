International

Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal

Protests erupted across Israel as angry Israelis called for the Netanyahu-led government to finalise a ceasefire deal. The killing of six hostages by Hamas militants sparked the protests as Israelis called for Netanyahu to bring back the remaining 100 hostages being held in captivity since October 7, 2023.

Israel-Hamas war: Demonstrators with their hands painted red to symbolize blood attend a protest demanding a cease-fire deal | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Demonstrators with their hands painted red to symbolize blood attend a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory in Tel Aviv, Israel.

2/10
Israel-Hamas war: A demonstrator attends a protest demanding a cease-fire deal
Israel-Hamas war: A demonstrator attends a protest demanding a cease-fire deal | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

A demonstrator with his hands painted red to symbolize blood attends a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory in Tel Aviv, Israel.

3/10
Israel-Hamas war: Mock coffins covered with the Israeli flag during a rally demanding a cease-fire deal
Israel-Hamas war: Mock coffins covered with the Israeli flag during a rally demanding a cease-fire deal | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

People carry mock coffins covered with the Israeli flag during a rally demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory, in Jerusalem.

4/10
Israel-Hamas war: People attend a rally demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages
Israel-Hamas war: People attend a rally demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

People attend a rally demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory in Tel Aviv, Israel.

5/10
Israel-Hamas war: A rally demanding a cease-fire deal in Jerusalem
Israel-Hamas war: A rally demanding a cease-fire deal in Jerusalem | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

People attend a rally demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory, in Jerusalem.

6/10
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli police officers detain a demonstrator in Jerusalem
Israel-Hamas war: Israeli police officers detain a demonstrator in Jerusalem | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

Israeli police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory, in Jerusalem.

7/10
Israel-Hamas war: Demonstrators light a bonfire during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal in Tel Aviv
Israel-Hamas war: Demonstrators light a bonfire during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal in Tel Aviv | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

Demonstrators light a bonfire during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory, in Tel Aviv, Israel.

8/10
Israel-Hamas war: A demonstrator shouts during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal in Jerusalem
Israel-Hamas war: A demonstrator shouts during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal in Jerusalem | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

A demonstrator shouts during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory, in Jerusalem.

9/10
Israel-Hamas war: Demonstrators scuffle with police during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal in Jerusalem
Israel-Hamas war: Demonstrators scuffle with police during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal in Jerusalem | Photo: AP/Leo Correa

Demonstrators scuffle with police during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory, in Jerusalem.

10/10
Israel-Hamas war: People attend a rally demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages in Tel Aviv
Israel-Hamas war: People attend a rally demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages in Tel Aviv | Photo: AP/Ariel Schalit

People attend a rally demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I Preview: Scotland Eye Historic Series Win Over Australia
  2. Ajay Ratra Appointed Member Of India Selection Committee By BCCI
  3. Pakistan Cricket Legends Criticize Team's Performance Against Bangladesh
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shanto Left Speechless By Historic Bangladesh Series Sweep
  5. BAN Vs PAK Test Series Stats: 10 Talking From Bangladesh's Epic Win In Pakistan
Football News
  1. India 0-0 Mauritius, Intercontinental Cup: Blue Tigers Held On Manolo Marquez's Debut
  2. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
  3. Premier League: Ugarte Ready To Take On 'Great Responsibility' At Man United
  4. Argentina Captaincy 'Still Belongs' To Messi, Says De Paul
  5. Saudi Pro League: Chelsea Confirm Angelo Exit To Al-Nassr In £19.4m Transfer
Tennis News
  1. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers On Ballot For 2025 International Tennis Hall of Fame
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
  3. US Open: Emma Navarro Prepared For 'Great Battle' In Quest For Flushing Meadows Glory
  4. US Open: Navarro Stages Superb Comeback To Reach First Major Semi-final
  5. US Open 2024 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi To Launch Cong's Poll Campaign With 2 Rallies Today
  2. Air India Flight From Delhi To Visakhapatnam Receives Hoax Bomb Threat
  3. AP, Telangana Monsoon Fury: 33 Dead In Rain-Related Incidents; Relief Measures Stepped Up In Both States
  4. Diary: Let Bilkis Be
  5. Gudiya's Story: Of Dreams Lost In The Forest Trail
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. Russia-Ukraine War: IAEA Warns Of 'Fragile Condition' At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
  2. Middle East Tensions: US Lays Terrorism Charges On Hamas Leaders, Norway Looks To Divest From Israel
  3. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  4. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  5. Former Aide To New York's Governor Is Charged With Being An Agent Of The Chinese Government
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Highlights: With Two Double Podium Finishes In Para Athletics And Deepthi Jeevanji's Bronze, India Surpass Tokyo Medal Tally