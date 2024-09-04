Israel's War On Gaza: Protests Erupt As Israelis Demand Ceasefire, Hostage Deal

Demonstrators with their hands painted red to symbolize blood attend a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory in Tel Aviv, Israel.
A demonstrator with his hands painted red to symbolize blood attends a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory in Tel Aviv, Israel.
People carry mock coffins covered with the Israeli flag during a rally demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory, in Jerusalem.
Israeli police officers detain a demonstrator during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory, in Jerusalem.
Demonstrators light a bonfire during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
A demonstrator shouts during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory, in Jerusalem.
Demonstrators scuffle with police during a protest demanding a cease-fire deal and the immediate release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the deaths of six hostages in the Palestinian territory, in Jerusalem.
