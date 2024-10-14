International

Israeli Airstrikes Continue To Hit Lebanon

A year into the war with Hamas, Israel continues to strike what it says are militant targets in Gaza and has also expanded its aggression to Lebanon with strikes taking place nearly every day. In Lebanon, Israel is targeting the Hezbollah militant outfit which backs the Palestinians and has been attacking Israel since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

Lebanese army soldiers deploy around a destroyed building hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Barja village, south of Beirut, Lebanon.

2/9
Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A Hezbollah rescue worker stands on the rubble of destroyed buildings at commercial street that was hit Saturday night by Israeli airstrikes, in NAbatiyeh town, south Lebanon.

3/9
Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Hezbollah rescue workers search for victims amid the rubble of destroyed buildings at commercial street that was hit Saturday night by Israeli airstrikes, in Nabatiyeh town, south Lebanon.

4/9
Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A Hezbollah firefighter hoses down on burned and destroyed shops at a commercial street that was hit Saturday night by Israeli airstrikes, in Nabatiyeh town, south Lebanon.

5/9
Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Destroyed shops and buildings at commercial street that hit Saturday night by Israeli airstrikes, in Nabatiyeh town, south Lebanon.

6/9
Photo: AP/Leo Correa
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

An Israeli Apache helicopter fires a missile towards southern Lebanon as seen from northern Israel.

7/9
Photo: AP/Sam McNeil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Israeli soldiers display what they say is an entrance to a Hezbollah tunnel found during their ground operation in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel.

8/9
Photo: AP/Sam McNeil
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Israeli soldiers are seen during a ground operation in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel.

9/9
Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Lebanese army soldiers walk by destroyed cars at the site where an Israeli airstrike hit a building, in Barja village, south of Beirut, Lebanon.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test: Pakistan Announce Playing XI, Ghulam Replaces Babar - Check Who's In And Who's Out
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Starc Lauds Gambhir's Mentality Ahead Of Blockbuster India Test Series
  3. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Ben Stokes, Matthew Potts Return - Check England Playing XI
  4. Women's T20WC 2024: India Rely On Pakistan For Semi-final Ticket | All Scenarios Explained
  5. South American Championships: Ahir-Powered Panama Trump Brazil, Lift Maiden Trophy
Football News
  1. Finland 1-3 England: Lee Carsley 'Definitely Not' Ruling Himself Out Of Permanent Three Lions Job
  2. Greece 2-0 Ireland, UEFA Nations League: Greeks Continue Perfect Run - In Pics
  3. Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid: Argentina Legend Mario Kempes Has Words Of Advice For French Superstar
  4. Finland 1-3 England, UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Prevail In One-sided Encounter - In Pics
  5. Who Is Elisabeth Terland: Man United's Norwegian Talent With Erling Haaland-Like Traits
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Deserves Everything In The World For Sacrifices, Says Jorge Lorenzo
  2. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Not Focused On WTA Rankings After Title Success
  3. Wuhan Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Zheng Qinwen, Completes Hat-Trick
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sinner Defeats Djokovic - In Pics
  5. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Made To Wait For 100th Title As Sinner Reigns Supreme
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Yuvraj Walmiki Unsold, Uttam Singh Goes To TN Dragons For 26L
  2. Hockey India League: Full Squads Of All Eight Franchises After Men's Player Auction
  3. Hockey India League Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh, Abhishek, Hardik Score Lucrative Bids
  4. Hockey India League Player Auction Highlights: Harmanpreet Singh And Abhishek Shine As Day 1's Most Expensive Buys
  5. HIL Player Auction, Day 1: Harmanpreet Singh Tops The Chart As Highest-Paid Pick In First Half

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 14, 2024
  2. Sajad Lone's U-Turns To Victory
  3. Delhi Govt Bans Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali Till January 1 To Curb Air Pollution
  4. Did Kashmir's ‘Islamist’ Voters Turn Secular Nationalists In Three Months? 
  5. Bahraich Burning: Violence During Durga Immersion Leads To Death Of 22-Year-Old, Extra Forces Deployed | Details
Entertainment News
  1. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
  3. The Enemy Who Rejuvenates | Ashutosh Rana As Raavan 
  4. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  5. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. North-South Korea Inching Closer To War? Tensions Escalate As They Prepare To Strike | What We Know
  2. Did Ukrainian F-16 Down Russian Supersonic Su-34 Jet Fighter? 
  3. Israeli Airstrikes Continue To Hit Lebanon
  4. Religious Party Clashes With Civil Rights Protesters In Pak
  5. Nobel Prize 2024 In Economic Sciences Awarded To Daron Acemoglu, Simon Johnson, James A. Robinson
Latest Stories
  1. Countering The Traditional Raavan Narrative
  2. The Superstar Fighters Making The United Kingdom Proud In ONE Championship
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 14, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Injured Cameron Green To Miss India-Australia Test Series, IPL Participation Also Doubtful
  5. President's Rule Revoked In Jammu And Kashmir, Preparations For New Govt Underway
  6. Weather Updates: Northeast Monsoon To Bring Heavy Rain In South India; Thunderstorms Expected In Mumbai
  7. Middle East: Israeli Soldiers Killed In Hezbollah Drone Attack; Israeli Airstrike Kills Dozens In Gaza Strip| Latest
  8. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Yuvraj Walmiki Unsold, Uttam Singh Goes To TN Dragons For 26L