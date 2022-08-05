Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Israel Dispatches Reinforcements To Gaza Border As Tensions Rise

The Israeli military has deployed additional forces near the Gaza strip following apprehensions of an imminent attack.

undefined
An Israeli soldier walks at a staging ground near the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Thursday, May 20, 2021. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 11:58 am

The Israeli military said Thursday it is sending additional forces to the area around the Gaza Strip as it braces for possible attacks after the arrest of a senior militant in the West Bank this week.

Authorities closed roads and other areas around Gaza after a raid Monday night, in which troops arrested a senior member of the Islamic Jihad militant group in the occupied West Bank town of Jenin. A Palestinian teenager, who Islamic Jihad claimed as a member, was killed during clashes with the Israeli forces.

Islamic Jihad, which rejects Israel's existence and has carried out scores of deadly attacks over the years, said it was going “on alert” and raising its readiness in response.

Related stories

Israel Forces Kill 2 In West Bank Gun Fight: Palestine

Explained: The Israel-Palestine Conflict, The Two State Solution, And Why It Has Failed So Far

Israel To Reopen Border Crossing With Gaza Strip After Closure Over Rocket Attacks

Gaza has been ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas since it drove out rival Palestinian forces in 2007. Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza, and the two sides have fought four wars and dozens of smaller battles over the last 15 years. 

“The security arrangements that we decided upon are necessary as temporary preparation measures,” Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said after convening a security meeting on Thursday. “We will not accept a long-term situation in which terrorist organizations disrupt citizens' lives.”

Israel has carried out near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank following a series of deadly attacks targeting civilians inside Israel earlier this year. It also captured the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want for their future state. The peace process broke down more than a decade ago, leaving millions of Palestinians living under Israeli military rule with no end in sight. 

Tags

International Israeli Military Gaza Strip Islamic Jihad Militant Group Hamas Palestine
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case