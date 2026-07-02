India, Japan Seal Strategic Technology Pacts to Deepen Economic Security Partnership

India and Japan signed strategic agreements covering AI, defence, energy and critical minerals
New economic security roadmap aims to strengthen resilient supply chains and advanced technologies
Bilateral trade reached US$27.5 billion, with Japanese investments reinforcing India's infrastructure push
The partnership expands Indo-Pacific cooperation through defence co-development and trusted technology initiatives
India and Japan signed a series of agreements covering artificial intelligence (AI), critical minerals, energy and defence cooperation on Thursday, marking a significant expansion of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership as both countries seek to strengthen economic security and resilient supply chains.
The agreements were signed after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi during the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit in New Delhi. The two leaders unveiled a joint roadmap on economic security, a joint statement on AI cooperation and their first co-development project in the defence sector.
Focus on Economic Security
The new agreements centre on sectors increasingly viewed as critical to national security and economic resilience.
Modi said Japan's strength in precision manufacturing and India's software capabilities could together contribute to the development of global AI technologies. The two countries also agreed to expand cooperation in critical minerals, energy security and advanced manufacturing.
Among the major announcements was an India-Japan bio-gas initiative that aims to establish 1,000 bio-gas and organic fertiliser plants across India, alongside agreements to strengthen collaboration on strategic metals and energy resilience.
Trade and Investment Deepen
The summit also underscored Japan's role as one of India's largest investors.
Bilateral trade reached US$27.5 billion in the 2025-26 financial year, while Japanese investment totalled US$3.2 billion between April and December 2025. Japan continues to play a major role in India's infrastructure development, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, and recently invested US$1.6 billion for a 20% stake in Yes Bank.
A large Japanese business delegation accompanying Takaichi is also expected to explore further commercial opportunities during the visit.
Partnership Broadens
The agreements build on a partnership that has steadily evolved beyond trade into one encompassing defence, technology and regional security.
India and Japan have increasingly aligned their cooperation around trusted technology, resilient supply chains, semiconductors, clean energy and defence manufacturing, driven by shared concerns over economic vulnerabilities and an increasingly contested Indo-Pacific.
The first defence co-development project announced reflects a growing willingness by both countries to translate strategic convergence into practical industrial collaboration.