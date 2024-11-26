These turnarounds led to a clean sweep of parliament - something the NPP pledged in the run-up to general elections. More than 150 of the NPP’s MPs are newcomers, while MPs who entered parliament in 1994 have opted out or been voted out. These ruptures have impacted other opposition parties as well, on both sides. The Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB), which won 54 seats at the 2020 general election, slid down to 40 this time. The People’s Struggle Alliance (PSA), an alliance of students and radical activists that positions itself to the left of the NPP, failed to secure any seat. The Sarvajana Balaya (SB), led by a powerful media mogul who appealed heavily to the Sinhala nationalist vote, obtained just one National List seat.