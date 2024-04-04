International

In Pictures: Glimpses Of Bali Colour Festival In Indonesia

Besides colours, this vibrant festival celebrated in Indonesia's Bali invites a fusion of a wide array of music and entertainment. Traditionally, many participants also paint their bodies with color and parade around their village in a bid to ward off evil spirits and bring prosperity.

Ngerebeg Parade in Bali | Photo: AP/Firdia Lisnawati

Gede Pasek, right, and his son with painted faces and bodies participate in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia. In this ritual, participants paint their bodies with colorful paint and parade around their village to ward off evil spirits and bring happiness to the village.

A boy painted his face as he participate in Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.

Boys with painted faces and bodies pray as they participate in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.

Men with painted faces and bodies pray as they participate in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.

Children with painted faces and bodies participate in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.

Men body-painted participate in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.

Body-painted men parade as they participate in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.

Children paint their bodies before participating in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.

A woman sits with her body-painted grandsons before participating in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.

A man paints his face before participating in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.

