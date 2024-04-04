In Pictures: Glimpses Of Bali Colour Festival In Indonesia

Gede Pasek, right, and his son with painted faces and bodies participate in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia. In this ritual, participants paint their bodies with colorful paint and parade around their village to ward off evil spirits and bring happiness to the village.
A boy painted his face as he participate in Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.
Advertisement
Boys with painted faces and bodies pray as they participate in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.
Advertisement
Men with painted faces and bodies pray as they participate in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.
Children with painted faces and bodies participate in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.
Advertisement
Men body-painted participate in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.
Advertisement
Body-painted men parade as they participate in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.
Advertisement
Children paint their bodies before participating in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.
A woman sits with her body-painted grandsons before participating in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.
A man paints his face before participating in the Hindu ritual of Ngerebeg at Tegallalang village in Bali, Indonesia.