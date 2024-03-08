International

In Photos: Poland Farmers Protest

The farmers demand the Poland-Ukraine border closed to food imports and demand changes to European Union climate and agricultural policies. They were blocking roads leading to Warsaw as part of an angry protest against European Union's Green Deal policy and against Ukraine food imports were ending the blockade and going home, in Lomianki, near Warsaw, Poland.

March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Michal Dyjuk

Police officers detain a man during farmers protest in Warsaw, Poland. The protest ratchets up pressure on the government as they demand the Poland-Ukraine border closed to food imports and demand changes to European Union climate and agricultural policies.

Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Michal Dyjuk
Polish farmers, hunters, and their supporters, hold a protest in Warsaw, Poland.

Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Farmers who were blocking roads leading to Warsaw as part of an angry protest against European Union's Green Deal policy and against Ukraine food imports are ending the blockade and going home, in Lomianki, near Warsaw, Poland.

Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Michal Dyjuk
A woman holds a polish flag during farmers protest in Warsaw, Poland.

Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Michal Dyjuk
Police officers take protective measures during farmers protest in Warsaw, Poland.

Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Polish farmers block a major road with tractors during a protest in Lomianki, near Warsaw, Poland.

Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Czarek Sokolowski
Polish farmers block a major road with tractors during a protest in Lomianki, near Warsaw, Poland.

Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Michal Dyjuk
Polish farmers, hunters, and their supporters, hold a protest in Warsaw, Poland.

Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Michal Dyjuk
Polish farmers, hunters, and their supporters, hold a protest in Warsaw, Poland.

Poland Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Michal Dyjuk
A police officer stops a protester by a burning coffin during a protest in Warsaw, Poland.

