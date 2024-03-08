In Photos: Poland Farmers Protest

Police officers detain a man during farmers protest in Warsaw, Poland. The protest ratchets up pressure on the government as they demand the Poland-Ukraine border closed to food imports and demand changes to European Union climate and agricultural policies.
Polish farmers, hunters, and their supporters, hold a protest in Warsaw, Poland.
Farmers who were blocking roads leading to Warsaw as part of an angry protest against European Union's Green Deal policy and against Ukraine food imports are ending the blockade and going home, in Lomianki, near Warsaw, Poland.
A woman holds a polish flag during farmers protest in Warsaw, Poland.
Police officers take protective measures during farmers protest in Warsaw, Poland.
Polish farmers block a major road with tractors during a protest in Lomianki, near Warsaw, Poland.
Polish farmers, hunters, and their supporters, hold a protest in Warsaw, Poland.
A police officer stops a protester by a burning coffin during a protest in Warsaw, Poland.