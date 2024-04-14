International

In Photos: Iran Israel Tensions

Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launched much more destructive ballistic missiles.

Iran Mideast Tensions Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi

Iranian demonstrators chant slogans during an anti-Israeli gathering in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday.

Iran Mideast Tensions Photo; AP/Vahid Salemi
An Iranian demonstrator flashes a victory sign as he holds a model of a bullet during an anti-Israeli gathering at the Felestin (Palestine) Square in Tehran, Iran. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday.

Iran Mideast Tensions Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
An Iranian demonstrator ignites a flare as others carry a Palestinian flag during an anti-Israeli gathering at the Felestin (Palestine) Sq. in Tehran, Iran. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launched much more destructive ballistic missiles.

Iran Mideast Tensions Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
An Iranian demonstrator chants slogans while attending an anti-Israeli gathering at the Felestin (Palestine) Square in Tehran, Iran. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launched much more destructive ballistic missiles.

Iran Mideast Tensions Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
An Iranian cleric chants slogans while attending an anti-Israeli gathering at the Felestin (Palestine) Square in Tehran, Iran. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launched much more destructive ballistic missiles.

Iran Mideast Tensions Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
A demonstrator waves Iranian and Palestinian flags during an anti-Israeli gathering at the Felestin (Palestine) Square in Tehran, Iran. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launched much more destructive ballistic missiles.

Iran Mideast Tensions Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
A demonstrator holds up a poster of the late Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone attack in 2020 in Iraq, during an anti-Israeli gathering in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday.

Iran Mideast Tensions Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
Iranian demonstrators carry a huge Palestinian flag during their anti-Israeli gathering at the Felestin (Palestine) Square in Tehran, Iran. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel Saturday. The Israeli military says Iran fired more than 100 bomb-carrying drones toward Israel. Hours later, Iran announced it had also launched much more destructive ballistic missiles.

Iran Mideast Tensions Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
Iranian demonstrators chant slogans during their anti-Israeli gathering in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday.

Iran Mideast Tensions Photo: AP/Vahid Salemi
Iranian demonstrators chant slogans during an anti-Israeli gathering in front of the British Embassy in Tehran, Iran. Iran launched its first direct military attack against Israel on Saturday.

