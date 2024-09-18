In Photos: Flood Wreaks Havoc In Central Europe; Rescue Ops Underway

The flooded Elbe flows along the partially collapsed Carola Bridge in Dresden, Germany.
An aerial view of a flooded neighbourhood in Bohumin, Czech Republic.
An aerial picture taken with a drone shows the flooded resort village of Venek and the swollen Danube River near Gyor, Hungary.
Soldiers fill and arrange sandbags to help strengthen the embankments and to prevent flooding near the city of Wroclaw, southwestern Poland.
A man riding a bicycle is reflected in water infiltrated through anti-flood barriers on the banks of the River Danube, in Bratislava, Slovakia.
Geese stand on an outdoor table in a flooded neighbourhood in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
The flooded Elbe flows along the partially collapsed Carola Bridge, in Dresden, Germany. The angel "Fama" can be seen in the foreground on the Academy of Fine Arts.
Soldiers who help strengthen the embankments and to prevent floodings walk by sandbags near the city of Wroclaw, southwestern Poland.
This handout photo provided by the Polish fire department, shows firefighters removing piles of debris dumped in the streets by high flood wave that is passing through southwestern Poland, in Glucholazy, Poland.
A view of flooded sports club in Plav, Czech Republic.