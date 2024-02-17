International

In Photos: Farmers Protests In Spain

For more than a week, farmers in Spain have been protesting to demand chances in the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). The protesting farmers, many of them participating with tractors, are calling on the authorities to take measures to ensure favourable incomes amid rising costs.

February 17, 2024

February 17, 2024

Spain farmers protest | Photo: AP/Paul White

Police guide part of a convoy of tractors that arrived in Madrid, Spain. The farmers parked their tractors in front of the Agriculture Ministry as part of widespread ongoing protests over European Union farming policies and to demand measures to combat production cost hikes, reduced profits, and unfair competition from non-EU countries.

Spain farmers protest | Photo: AP/Paul White

Farmers park their tractors in front of the Agriculture Ministry during a protest in Madrid, Spain.

Spain farmers protest | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

A child displays on his toy tractor a banner which reads "For my future!" as he takes part in a protest in Pamplona, Spain.

Spain farmers protest | Photo: AP/Paul White

A farmer speaks on a megaphone in front of the Agriculture Ministry during a protest in Madrid, Spain. Banner reads 'Ferraz fighting to support agriculture. Not one step back'.

Spain farmers protest | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Children display a banner reading "I want to be a farmer" as they take part in a protest in Pamplona, Spain.

Spain farmers protest | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Female farmers display banners reading "Politicians kill the countryside" and "More cows, less politicians", right, as they take part in a protest in Pamplona, Spain.

Spain farmers protest | Photo: AP/Paul White

A farmer shakes a cow bell in front of the Agriculture Ministry during a protest in Madrid, Spain.

Spain farmers protest | Photo: AP/Alvaro Barrientos

Farmers march along an avenue in the center of Pamplona, Spain.

