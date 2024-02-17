In Photos: Farmers Protests In Spain

Police guide part of a convoy of tractors that arrived in Madrid, Spain. The farmers parked their tractors in front of the Agriculture Ministry as part of widespread ongoing protests over European Union farming policies and to demand measures to combat production cost hikes, reduced profits, and unfair competition from non-EU countries.
Farmers park their tractors in front of the Agriculture Ministry during a protest in Madrid, Spain.
A child displays on his toy tractor a banner which reads "For my future!" as he takes part in a protest in Pamplona, Spain.
A farmer speaks on a megaphone in front of the Agriculture Ministry during a protest in Madrid, Spain. Banner reads 'Ferraz fighting to support agriculture. Not one step back'.
Children display a banner reading "I want to be a farmer" as they take part in a protest in Pamplona, Spain.
Female farmers display banners reading "Politicians kill the countryside" and "More cows, less politicians", right, as they take part in a protest in Pamplona, Spain.
A farmer shakes a cow bell in front of the Agriculture Ministry during a protest in Madrid, Spain.
Farmers march along an avenue in the center of Pamplona, Spain.