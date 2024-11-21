Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year

This photograph provided by Civil Protection in Iceland shows a new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.
A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula as seen from Grindavikurvegur, the road to Grindavik in Iceland.
A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.
A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.
A press reporter watching a new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula the from Grindavikurvegur, the road to Grindavik in Iceland.
A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.
A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.
A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.