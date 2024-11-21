International

Iceland Volcano Erupts For 7th Time In A Year

A volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland has erupted for the seventh time since December. The eruption started with little warning at 11:14 pm Wednesday and created a fissure around 3 kilometres long. The activity is estimated to be considerably smaller than the previous eruption in August, Iceland's meteorological office that monitors seismic activity said.

Photo: Civil Protection in Iceland via AP

This photograph provided by Civil Protection in Iceland shows a new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.

Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula as seen from Grindavikurvegur, the road to Grindavik in Iceland.

Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.

Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.

Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
A press reporter watching a new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula the from Grindavikurvegur, the road to Grindavik in Iceland.

Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.

Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.

Photo: AP/Marco di Marco
A new volcanic eruption that started on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland.

