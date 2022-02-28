Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Goa Man Thanks India For Helping Ukrainian Partner, Daughter Amid Russian Crisis

Olga Koshel and her 5-year-old daughter have locked themselves up in their room as missiles landed in and around Brovary, 20 minutes from the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv which saw heavy Russian shelling since Feb 24.

Brovary, Ukraine residents Olga Koshel with her five-year-old daughter Alexandra in 2021

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 3:15 pm

Ever since Russia started shelling Ukrainian cities on February 24, Olga Koshel has thought several times about the warm sandy beaches of Goa. The last she was in Goa was in 2018. It seemed a very long time ago. On February 27, after spending three days at her independent house in Brovary, Ukraine, with her 5-year-old daughter Alexandra and elderly mother, Olga decided to breach the government’s stay-at-home advisory and stepped out to get some bread. When she made it back home safely, she was relieved to see her daughter again. In Ukraine, the simple act of getting bread has also become an act of bravery.

Back in Goa, Olga’s partner Englebert D'Mello has been busy. He has been keeping a sharp track of the developments in Ukraine. He has also been taking care of all of Olga’s needs. With the Ukrainian government imposing curfews as Russian troops pressed toward Ukraine's capital Saturday after a night of explosions and street fighting that sent Kyiv residents seeking shelter underground, many families were shut in at home without essentials such as groceries. Englebert, however, tells Outlook that he has several friends in Ukraine who have been helping out with the supplies. 

“I just managed to send them some money,” a relieved Englebert tells Outlook over the phone. He has been in regular contact with his partner and daughter. On Saturday, he also managed to get in touch with the Ambassador of India in Ukraine. “He assured me that he will help and Sunday, the people from the Embassy called Olga to inquire. They will probably be sending essentials in the next two days”.

A missile seen flying over Olga's house in Brovary
Englebert, who runs a real estate consultancy firm, met Olga when in 2014 when she had been visiting Goa as a tourist and the two instantly hit it off. They had a daughter in 2016 and lovingly call her ’Sasha’. Speaking to Outlook, Englebert wanted to thank Indian authorities for helping out a Ukrainian at a time when they were under immense pressure to save and help the Indian diaspora itself. 

Speaking of the situation in Ukraine, Englebert says that the invasion will definitely impact people’s jobs and the economy of Ukraine. “Olga used to own a boutique when we met. Then the ‘Maidan Revolution’ of 2014 took place and her business took a big hit. Then in 2020, the pandemic shut it down completely. She now works as a bank employee. But who knows how long that will last if this war continues,” Englebert wondered.

News from Olga, however, has been optimistic. She says that several parts of Brovary, which is 20 minutes away from the capital of Kyiv and has several Ukrainian military bases and structures, were targeted by Russian shells. The shelling in Kyiv and Kharkiv were heard in Brovary. According to locals, at least six persons have died in Brovary since Friday. 

“For now, I think she can manage to stay in Ukraine. Evacuating Indians is the first priority of the Indian government and Olga says that things are getting better. We are hoping this too shall pass,” Englebert says. If it doesn’t, Olga would have no choice but to try and apply for a visa to India. 

Englebert D'Mello with Olga
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials have reported some success in fending off assaults, but fighting has persisted near the capital. Skirmishes reported on the edge of Kiev suggested that small Russian units were trying to clear a path for the main forces, news agency Associated Press reported on Sunday. 

Russia claims its assault on Ukraine is aimed only at military targets, but civilians have been killed and injured during Europe's largest ground war since World War II. Images and videos of apartment blocks in the outskirts of Kyiv that have been hit by bombs and Russian shelling have caused shock on social and legacy media. According to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed during the Russian invasion. Fourteen of the victims were reportedly children under 18.

While the Russian military has ceased shelling, tensions are high with Russia’s Vladimir Putting placing the nations’ nuclear forces on alert. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has, however, agreed to hold talks with Russia. On Sunday, he announced that Ukrainian officials will be participating in talks with Russian counterparts with any “preconditions”. 

India has also been actively evacuating Indians, especially students, stuck in Ukraine. There were reportedly over 15,000 Indians in Ukraine at the time of the invasion, many of them MBBS students in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities. Students who have spoken to Outlook have revealed the terrifying conditions in which they sought refuge in makeshift refuges and bomb shelters blamed the delayed response by the Indian embassy and authorities for the plight of Indian students in Ukraine. 

Tags

International Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Tensions Indians In Ukraine Ukraine Crisis Russia Ukraine Invasion War In Ukraine Goa
