Fear Of War Increases As Israel, Lebanon Continue Their Strikes

Smoke rises from Israeli airstrikes on villages in the Nabatiyeh district, seen from the southern town of Marjayoun, Lebanon.
Emergency workers use excavators to clear the rubble at the site of Friday's Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon.
Cars sit in traffic as they flee the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes, in Sidon, Lebanon.
A man watches rescuers sift through the rubble as they search for people still missing at the site of Friday's Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs.
Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept rockets that were launched from Lebanon, as seen from Haifa, northern Israel.
Ambulances arrive to evacuate the wounded near the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburb.
A woman feeds her newborn in a car in Sidon, Lebanon, as she flees the southern villages amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes.
