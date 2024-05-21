International

Explained: ICC Chief Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrants Against Netanyahu And Other Top Officials, What Happens Next

In an official statement, Khan mentioned the reasons behind seeking the warrants for Israel’s topmost officials where they have been reconsidered responsible for the devastating condition in Gaza by intentionally targeting civilian populations and committing war crimes.

Getty Images
The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

In a major international development, The International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, announced that he has sought warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas counterparts for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Khan, in a statement said he was applying for arrest warrants of PM Netanyahu, Israel Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and  Hamas top leaders Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh.

In an official statement, Khan mentioned the reasons behind seeking the warrants for Israel’s topmost officials where they have been reconsidered responsible for the devastating condition in Gaza by intentionally targeting civilian populations and committing war crimes. The statement further read, “The effects of the use of starvation as a method of warfare, together with other attacks and collective punishment against the civilian population of Gaza are acute, visible and widely known, and have been confirmed by multiple witnesses interviewed by my Office, including local and international medical doctors. They include malnutrition, dehydration, profound suffering and an increasing number of deaths among the Palestinian population, including babies, other children, and women.”

In addition, Khan’s mention of Hamas officials in the same statement comes as a result of his team’s visit to the areas where Hamas took over two hundred Israeli civilians hostage, which is said to have triggered Israel’s onslaught since October 8. Khan accused Hamas of murder, extermination, hostage-taking and acts of sexual violence.

“During my own visit to Kibbutz Be’eri and Kibbutz Kfar Aza, as well as to the site of Supernova Music Festival in Re’im, I saw the devastating scenes of these attacks and the profound impact of the unconscionable crimes charged in the applications filed today,” the statement mentioned.

ICC’s decision to seek warrants come with substantiated evidence which have been collated after interviews with survivors and affected civilians witnesses, videos and photographs from ground zero, and field visits to Israel-occupied West Bank, border crossings between Egypt and Gaza and other places, as conducted by Khan.

Iran President Raisi Death - null
Iran President Raisi’s Death In Chopper Crash Amid Tensions With Israel Brings Focus On Mossad | More About The Spy Agency

BY Outlook Web Desk

What Happens Next

Prosecutor Khan's request is transferred to a pre-trial chamber comprising three magistrates: presiding judge Iulia Motoc of Romania, Mexican judge Maria del Socorro Flores Liera and judge Reine Alapini-Gansou of Benin. There is no deadline for judges to decide whether to issue arrest warrants. Not being a signatory to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, Israel does not recognise its authority and ambit, and neither do the US, China and Russia. This would imply that the court should not be able to investigate Israel, but the state of Palestine being one of the 124 members, allows ICC the jurisdiction to investigate crimes committed on the soil of its member states. That makes it possible for the ICC to prosecute Israeli nationals. 

Should the court find sufficient evidence against Israel and Hamas for perpetrating the said war crimes, a summon of appearance or an arrest warrant could be issued, where the member countries would make the arrest and transfer the suspects to the ICC, following which the court decides if the case stands based on enough evidence. Netanyahu, as head of state, would risk arrest if he travelled to any one of the member nations who are obligated to hand him over, as a part of the Rome Statute. 

Reactions Following Khan’s Statement

Reacting to the statement, Netanyahu has said, “I reject with disgust the comparison of the prosecutor in The Hague between democratic Israel and the mass murderers of Hamas.” He has further questioned how could the comparison between Hamas, “that murdered, burned, butchered, decapitated, raped and kidnapped our brothers and sisters”, and the Israeli army stand. He further accused the chief prosecutor to be one of the "great anti-semites in modern times.”

According to Al Jazeera, Hamas officials have also denounced the ICC prosecutor’s decision to seek arrest warrants against its leaders, accusing Karim Khan of trying to “equate the victim with the executioner”.

Gaza, on the other hand, has welcomed ICC’s decision to seek arrest warrants “We appreciate the decision of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to issue arrest warrants for two Zionist war criminals,” a statement from the office begins.

In a fine game of balance, following a spate of critical remarks aimed at Israel’s decision to attack Rafah and target the civilians, Washington has rejected the ICC prosecutor’s application, with President Joe Biden calling the application ‘outrageous. “Let me be clear: Whatever this prosecutor might imply, there is no equivalence – none – between Israel and Hamas,” he further added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Accident: 'Renowned' Father Of Teen Driver Arrested After CCTV Catches Speeding Car; Fadnavis Slams Quick Bail
  2. Excise Policy Scam: Delhi HC Dismisses AAP Leader Manish Sisodia's Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case
  3. Rajasthan: Woman Dead After Mother Hits Her With Rod Over Phone Use
  4. Juvenile Justice Board Took Lenient View Of A Heinous Crime: Fadnavis On Pune Car Crash
  5. Stone-Pelting, Clash During Mithun Chakraborty's Roadshow In Midnapore
Entertainment News
  1. What Happened When Akshay Kumar Collided With Bangkok RTO's Bike
  2. 'Thalaimai Seyalagam' On Zee5 Review: Kishore And Sriya Reddy's Political Drama Is Heavily Weighed Down By A Predictable Plot
  3. Farah Khan Reveals Chunky Pandey Is Bollywood's Most 'Kanjoos' Person
  4. Janhvi Kapoor: There Was A Phase Where I Felt I Need To Be Surrounded By People Who Doubt Me
  5. Ammy Virk Shares His Love For 'Masala Chai With Cardamom, Clove': A Tradition I Religiously Follow'
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Rinku Singh Breaks The Partnership, Klaasen Out
  2. England Euro 2024 Squad: No Marcus Rashford In Provisional List - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix 2024 Live Streaming: Past Winners, When, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  5. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opted To Bat First
World News
  1. Pak Court Indicts 3 Suspects In 2022 Gun Attack On Imran Khan
  2. China Sanctions Former US Lawmaker who supported Taiwan
  3. US Issues Worldwide Warning Of Possible Terrorist Attack During Pride Month Events, Advises LGBTQ+ To Be Alert
  4. Pet Gala 2024: Dogs Dazzle In Met Gala-Inspired Couture
  5. Israeli Officials Seize AP Equipment, Take Down Live Shot Of Northern Gaza, Citing New Media Law
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi; Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP In LS Polls