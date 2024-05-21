Explained: ICC Chief Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrants Against Netanyahu And Other Top Officials, What Happens Next

What Happens Next

Prosecutor Khan's request is transferred to a pre-trial chamber comprising three magistrates: presiding judge Iulia Motoc of Romania, Mexican judge Maria del Socorro Flores Liera and judge Reine Alapini-Gansou of Benin. There is no deadline for judges to decide whether to issue arrest warrants. Not being a signatory to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, Israel does not recognise its authority and ambit, and neither do the US, China and Russia. This would imply that the court should not be able to investigate Israel, but the state of Palestine being one of the 124 members, allows ICC the jurisdiction to investigate crimes committed on the soil of its member states. That makes it possible for the ICC to prosecute Israeli nationals.