Iran President Raisi’s Death In Chopper Crash Amid Tensions With Israel Brings Focus On Mossad | What Is It?

The timing of the crash has set off a wide range of speculation about Israel’s involvement in the incident. Israel views Iran as its biggest threat due to its nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and support for anti-Israel armed groups. And Iran, sees itself as the main supporter of Palestinian resistance and has long called for Israel to be wiped off the map, according to the Associated Press. Israel officials however have claimed that they were not behind the crash which killed President Raisi, according to reports.