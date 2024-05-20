International

Iran President Raisi’s Death In Chopper Crash Amid Tensions With Israel Brings Focus On Mossad | What Is It?

Last month, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation to an airstrike on its consulate in Syria that killed Iranian officials

Iran President Raisi Death
Iran President Raisi Death
info_icon

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, known for his strict policies has died at the age of 63 following a helicopter crash in a mountainous area of Iran in poor weather. The late President was accompanied by the foreign minister and other officials who have also reportedly lost their lives. Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will now assume power until an election is held within a maximum of 50 days.

Condolences are pouring in from across the world, including from Hamas, which has expressed solidarity with Iran and cited the late officials’ support for the Palestinian people and resistance against Israel, especially during the ongoing war.

Speculation about Israeli involvement In helicopter crash

Iran has in the past supported armed groups in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, and Raisi's death is likely to impact the entire Middle East. Last month, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation to an airstrike on its consulate in Syria that killed Iranian officials. Israel, with support from allies, intercepted most of the projectiles and responded by striking an air defence radar in Isfahan which although didn’t cause any casualties but delivered a message to Iran.

Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead - AP
Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates

BY Danita Yadav

The timing of the crash has set off a wide range of speculation about Israel’s involvement in the incident. Israel views Iran as its biggest threat due to its nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and support for anti-Israel armed groups. And Iran, sees itself as the main supporter of Palestinian resistance and has long called for Israel to be wiped off the map, according to the Associated Press. Israel officials however have claimed that they were not behind the crash which killed President Raisi, according to reports.

With social media posts linking the helicopter crash to Mossad, the national intelligence agency of Israel, experts have claimed that Israeli involvement in Raisi’s death is unlikely. "There are strong reasons to doubt Israel’s involvement. It has never gone so far as to assassinate a head of state, an unequivocal act of war that would invite a fierce Iranian response," the Economist report said.

What is Mossad?

Mossad is Israel's national intelligence agency, responsible for gathering intelligence, conducting covert operations, and counterterrorism. Operating under the authority of the Prime Minister, Mossad is known for its high-profile missions and extensive network of spies and informants around the world.

Mossad is one of the most feared and controversial intelligence agencies globally. It first became known worldwide for the 1960 abduction of Adolf Eichmann in Argentina, a key architect of the Holocaust.

Screengrab of the last footage of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi before helicopter crash | - Iran State Media
Watch: Iran’s President Raisi’s Last Footage Before Helicopter Crash. Know About Vietnam War-Era Chopper

BY Toibah Kirmani

Mossad agents have also tracked down and assassinated the Arab leaders responsible for the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre of Israeli athletes. Additionally, the agency has been linked to several assassinations of Palestinian leaders in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. MEA Refuses Deportation Reports Amid Indian Students’ Protests In Canada Against New Immigration Laws | Explained
  2. The 'Modi-fied' Face Of Varanasi
  3. Kerala Rains: Emergency Centres, Hospitals On Alert Amid Possibility Of Landslides, Epidemics
  4. Chhattisgarh: 15 Killed As Goods Vehicle Carrying Them Plunges Into Gorge In Kabirdham
  5. Gujarat: 4 Suspected ISIS Terrorists Arrested At Ahmedabad Airport
Entertainment News
  1. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Randeep Hooda Starrer
  2. Cannes 2024: Jung Hae-in And EXO's Lay Zhang Steal The Spotlight In Their Dapper Formal Tuxedo Looks
  3. Here's Why Aashish Mehrotra Was Nervous About Quitting 'Anupamaa' For 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14'
  4. Shruti Haasan Shares Rare Childhood Picture With Father Kamal Haasan And Mother Sarika - Check Post Inside
  5. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Expresses His Happiness On Gurucharan Singh's Return: Want To Talk To Him
Sports News
  1. EPL: Arsenal Win Match Against Everton, But Lose Title Race To Manchester City - In Pics
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  3. 100 Days To Paralympics: Paris Organisers Launch Campaign To Boost Ticket Sales
  4. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  5. T20 World Cup: Caribbean Co-Hosts Set Sights On Third WC Title
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, Body Retrieved From Site; Tributes Pour In
  2. Uber, Lyft Drivers Get 20% Pay Raise, Strong Insurance In Minnesota
  3. MEA Refuses Deportation Reports Amid Indian Students’ Protests In Canada Against New Immigration Laws | Explained
  4. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Khameni Protégé And 'Butcher Of Tehran', Dies | Life At A Glance
  5. South Africa's Top Court Rules Former President Zuma Cannot Stand In Election Over Criminal Record
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, Body Retrieved From Site; Tributes Pour In
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 47% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; More Than 1000 Complaints From Parties In Bengal
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide