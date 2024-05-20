Iran President Raisi’s Death In Chopper Crash Amid Tensions With Israel Brings Focus On Mossad | What Is It?

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, known for his strict policies has died at the age of 63 following a helicopter crash in a mountainous area of Iran in poor weather. The late President was accompanied by the foreign minister and other officials who have also reportedly lost their lives. Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will now assume power until an election is held within a maximum of 50 days.
Condolences are pouring in from across the world, including from Hamas, which has expressed solidarity with Iran and cited the late officials’ support for the Palestinian people and resistance against Israel, especially during the ongoing war.
Speculation about Israeli involvement In helicopter crash
Iran has in the past supported armed groups in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, and Raisi's death is likely to impact the entire Middle East. Last month, Iran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation to an airstrike on its consulate in Syria that killed Iranian officials. Israel, with support from allies, intercepted most of the projectiles and responded by striking an air defence radar in Isfahan which although didn’t cause any casualties but delivered a message to Iran.
The timing of the crash has set off a wide range of speculation about Israel’s involvement in the incident. Israel views Iran as its biggest threat due to its nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and support for anti-Israel armed groups. And Iran, sees itself as the main supporter of Palestinian resistance and has long called for Israel to be wiped off the map, according to the Associated Press. Israel officials however have claimed that they were not behind the crash which killed President Raisi, according to reports.
With social media posts linking the helicopter crash to Mossad, the national intelligence agency of Israel, experts have claimed that Israeli involvement in Raisi’s death is unlikely. "There are strong reasons to doubt Israel’s involvement. It has never gone so far as to assassinate a head of state, an unequivocal act of war that would invite a fierce Iranian response," the Economist report said.
What is Mossad?
Mossad is Israel's national intelligence agency, responsible for gathering intelligence, conducting covert operations, and counterterrorism. Operating under the authority of the Prime Minister, Mossad is known for its high-profile missions and extensive network of spies and informants around the world.
Mossad is one of the most feared and controversial intelligence agencies globally. It first became known worldwide for the 1960 abduction of Adolf Eichmann in Argentina, a key architect of the Holocaust.
Mossad agents have also tracked down and assassinated the Arab leaders responsible for the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre of Israeli athletes. Additionally, the agency has been linked to several assassinations of Palestinian leaders in Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.