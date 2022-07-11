Monday, Jul 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

European Union Urges Second Covid-19 Boosters For People Ages 60 To 79

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Medicines Agency stated on Monday that the second booster can be given at least four months after the first booster. 

undefined
In Phase-3 Govt Recommends The Trial Of Covovax As Booster Dose In Adults(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jul 2022 8:40 pm

The European Union said Monday it's “critical” that authorities in the 27-nation bloc consider giving second coronavirus booster shots to people between the ages of 60 and 79 years and other vulnerable people, as a new wave of the pandemic sweeps over the continent. 


"With cases and hospitalizations rising again as we enter the summer period, I urge everybody to get vaccinated and boosted as quickly as possible. There is no time to lose,” European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said in a statement.


The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Medicines Agency said that the second booster can be given at least four months after the first booster. 


Monday's advice comes after the agencies in April recommended that people over age 80 be considered for a second booster.


“As a new wave is currently underway in Europe, with increasing rates of hospital and intensive care unit admissions, it is critical that public health authorities now consider people between 60 and 79 as well as vulnerable persons of any age for a second booster,” the agencies said in a statement. 


ECDC Director Andrea Ammon said that the new wave is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 mutation of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.


This signals the start of a new, widespread COVID-19 wave across the European Union," she said. “There are still too many individuals at risk of severe COVID-19 infection whom we need to protect as soon as possible. We need to remind people of the importance of vaccination from the very first shot to the second booster. We have to start today.”

Related stories

Jharkhand Officials To Be Stationed On Duty For Prime Minister's Deoghar Visit To Get Booster Dose

Covaxin Booster Dose Enhances Vaccine Effectiveness Against Delta, Omicron Variants, Says ICMR Study

Assam Widens Frontline-worker Category For Covid Booster Dose


The agencies said that at the moment there is “no clear evidence to support giving a second booster dose to people below 60 years of age who are not at higher risk of severe disease.” There also is no immediate need to give second boosters to health care workers or those working in long-term care homes unless they are at high risk, they added.


Monday's advice from the EU comes as scientists worry about a new omicron mutant — called BA2.75 — that is gaining ground in India and popping up in other countries.


Scientists say the new variant may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infections. It's unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than other omicron variants, including the globally prominent BA.5. 

Tags

International European Commissioner For Health And Food Safety Stella Kyriakides Second Covid-19 Booster European Union European Medicines Agency The European Center For Disease Prevention And Control (ECDC) ECDC Director Andrea Ammon Globally Prominent BA.5
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls