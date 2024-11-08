International

Europa League: Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam

Videos circulating on social media showed chaotic scenes of crowds running through the streets and a man being beaten.

Netherlands police
Israeli Football Fans Clash With Protesters In Amsterdam Photo: AP
Violent clashes broke out between Israeli football fans and apparent pro-Palestinian protesters outside Amsterdam's Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday night, following a Europa League match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax. The match ended with Ajax winning 5-0.

The Amsterdam police have launched a major investigation into the incidents. In a post on X, the police said that five injured people have been taken to hospital and 62 people have been arrested.

“The police are aware of reports about a possible hostage situation and missing persons, but currently have no confirmation that this has actually happened. This is also being investigated. A number of people who were reported missing have now been found,” it stated.

Videos circulating on social media showed chaotic scenes of crowds running through the streets and a man being beaten. Outlook has not verified the authenticity of these videos. 

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that 10 Israelis were injured and two were missing after the clashes. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced plans to send planes to bring back Israeli citizens, condemning the incident as "horrifying" and demanding swift action from Dutch authorities.

Despite a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations imposed by Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema due to concerns about tensions between protesters and Israeli football club supporters, the clashes still occurred.

There had already been arrests and unrest in Dam Square prior to the match between Maccabi fans and pro-Palestinian protesters, with reports of supporters lighting off fireworks and tearing down a Palestinian flag on a nearby street. But the unrest grew after the game.

Israeli political commentator Ori Goldberg said the recent incidents show that Israeli narrative have taken over Europe. “The fact that Israeli fans riot in the middle of Amsterdam, sing racist songs and climb the walls of homes to tear down Palestinian flags… is part of the Israeli condition at the moment: A complete detachment between actions and consequences,” Goldberg told Al Jazeera.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on X that he was in touch with Netanyahu and was “horrified by the antisemitic attacks on Israeli citizens.”

“This is completely unacceptable. I am in close contact with all parties involved and have just spoken to (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu by phone to stress that the perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted,” he said, adding “the situation in Amsterdam is now calm once more.”

Geert Wilders, the far right nationalist legislator whose Party for Freedom won elections in the Netherlands last year and is an ardent supporter of Israel, reacted to a video apparently showing a Maccabi fan being surrounded by several men.

“Looks like a Jew hunt in the streets of Amsterdam. Arrest and deport the multicultural scum that attacked Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters in our streets. Ashamed that this can happen in The Netherlands. Totally unacceptable,” Wilders said.

