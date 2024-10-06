After One Year Of War, Gaza Faces The Challenge Of Clearing Tons Of Rubble

But for families like that of Jihad Shamali, this rubble has taken on a new, painful significance. Shamali, a former construction worker from Khan Younis, now uses the wreckage of his own home to craft gravestones for victims of the ongoing conflict. "We get the rubble not to build houses, but for tombstones and graves – from one misery to another," he says, as reported by Reuters. His 11-year-old son, Mohammed, helps by gathering pieces of their destroyed roof, turning their home’s remains into gravel for this grim task.