Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut And Gaza, Lebanon-Syria Border Closed, US Military Strikes Houthis

Lebanon-Syria border closed

The Israeli airstrikes also led to the closure of the Masnaa Border Crossing, the main route between Lebanon and Syria. Israel said it targeted the crossing because Hezbollah was using it to transport military equipment across the border. It said fighter jets had struck a tunnel used to smuggle weapons from Iran and other proxies into Lebanon. Hezbollah is believed to have received much of its weaponry through Syria from Iran, its main backer.