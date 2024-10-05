Middle East Tensions: Israel Strikes Beirut And Gaza, Lebanon-Syria Border Closed, US Military Strikes Houthis

The tensions in the Middle East are escalating every day. Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday, pledged that Israel “won’t last long” in a rare sermon. Israeli airstrikes also intensified targeting both suburban Beirut and the Gaza Strip. With at least 29 people killed in Gaza and claims of 250 Hezbollah fighters lost in Lebanon over four days, the conflict is pushing the region closer to a humanitarian crisis, as tens of thousands flee their homes and vital infrastructure lies in ruins.
Israel strikes Beirut
On Friday, Israel intensified its military campaign in Lebanon, conducting a series of airstrikes that targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut. The strikes aimed to dismantle Hezbollah's operations, with the Israeli military claiming responsibility for the deaths of 100 Hezbollah fighters within 24 hours. The overnight attacks resulted in major destruction, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and leaving buildings in ruins in areas such as Dahiyeh.
Hezbollah launches 100 rockets towards Israel
In retaliation, Hezbollah launched approximately 100 rockets into northern Israel, marking an escalation in the exchange of fire between the two sides. The conflict has resulted in increased casualties on both sides, with the Israeli military confirming that nine soldiers have died during close-quarters engagements with Hezbollah militants.
Lebanon-Syria border closed
The Israeli airstrikes also led to the closure of the Masnaa Border Crossing, the main route between Lebanon and Syria. Israel said it targeted the crossing because Hezbollah was using it to transport military equipment across the border. It said fighter jets had struck a tunnel used to smuggle weapons from Iran and other proxies into Lebanon. Hezbollah is believed to have received much of its weaponry through Syria from Iran, its main backer.
This disruption has stranded tens of thousands of people fleeing the violence, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. Since the escalation of hostilities in late September, over 1,400 Lebanese have lost their lives, and around 1.2 million have been displaced from their homes.
US military strikes Houthis
As per reports by the Associated Press, the US military on Friday launched a series of airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, targeting weapons systems, bases, and equipment associated with the Iranian-backed rebels.
US officials confirmed that military aircraft and warships conducted strikes at approximately five locations.
According to Houthi media reports,seven strikes hit the airport in Hodeida, a major port city, and the Katheib area that house a Houthi-controlled military base. Four more strikes occurred in the capital, Sanaa, and Dhamar province, along with raids reported in Bayda province. This military action follows recent threats from the Houthis of "escalating military operations" against Israel and their claims of having shot down a US military drone.
Iran’s supreme leader delivers rare sermon
In a rare public sermon delivered on Friday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared that Israel "won't last long" as he voiced strong support for Palestinian and Lebanese resistance movements against the Israeli state. He framed Iran's recent missile strikes on Israel as a "public service," and reiterated his belief in the inevitability of Israel's defeat at the hands of Hamas and Hezbollah.
Khamenei praised Hassan Nasrallah referring to Hezbollah as a "blessed tree," praising the group's resilience under Nasrallah's leadership.
He called Israel a "tool" of the United States, accusing it of seeking to control regional resources. He firmly supported the recent attacks by Hamas, labeling them as the "correct move" and dismissing any international objections to Palestinian resistance as unjust.
Iran's Foreign Minister visits Beirut
During a visit to Beirut, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned of severe consequences should Israel attack Iran. He indicated that Tehran's retaliation would be significantly stronger than its recent missile strikes on Israel. This backdrop of heightened tensions raises fears of a broader conflict engulfing the Middle East.
WHO planning second round of polio vaccination
The World Health Organization on Friday said that it is planning another round of polio vaccination for hundreds of thousands of children in war-stricken Gaza from October 14.
A senior WHO officer for emergencies in the Palestinian territories, Ayadil Saparbekov said, “We have requested the start of the second round of the polio campaign on October 14… and we expect that the vaccination should finish by October 29.”
Gaza in August reported its first confirmed case of polio in 25 years.
US reacts to escalating tensions
US President Joe Biden addressed concerns about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's commitment to a peace deal, a that political motives might be at play as the 2024 US presidential election approaches.
Biden reaffirmed his administration's support for Israel and said, "No administration has helped Israel more than I have," while expressing uncertainty about Netanyahu's intentions. The president confirmed that no decisions had been made regarding a US response to Iran's recent missile attacks. "We'll be discussing with the Israelis what they're going to do," he said, adding that all G7 members agree Israel has "a right to respond, but they should respond in proportion."
Meanwhile, former President and Republican Donald Trump criticized Biden's stance, advocating for a more aggressive approach toward Iran's nuclear program. The diverging views highlight the complex interplay of US politics and international relations as tensions in the region continue to escalate.