‘Elon Musk, Whoever Messes With Me…’: What's Behind Venezuelan President's Fight Challenge

Maduro was swift to respond to Musk’s social media posts, calling the billionaire a threat to Venezuela. “Elon Musk. Whoever messes with me, dries up. Whoever messes with Venezuela dries up, Elon Musk. You want to fight? Let’s have it, Elon Musk. I’m ready… I am not afraid of you. Let’s go at it, wherever you want… Just say where,” Maduro said on Wednesday.