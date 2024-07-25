Denmark's Queen Mary Hit By Electric Scooter In Greenland | Caught On Cam

Denmark's Queen Mary was visibly shocked after being knocked down by an electric scooter during a royal engagement this week in Greenland's Nuuk.
The 52-year-old queen was present at the event with her children Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. As she was greeting the crowd, an elderly man was seen plowing his electric scooter through the crowd.
As the scooter hit her, the royal lost her balance for a brief second, prompting her security -- who was standing in her close perimeter -- to rush and block her surrounding.
Video footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media, which showed her two children standing just yards away from her.
According to the New York Post, the Danish royal communications office confirmed that Queen Mary did not suffer any injuries.
The elderly man reportedly said that he did know what happened suddenly that his vehicle lost control like that.
A witness told Sky News that, "I could see how much it hurt her, her eyes watered immediately. It must hurt to be hit at that speed. The police immediately barricaded and removed her from the situation."
Netizens also reacted to the video saying that it was lack of attention on the security personnel's part. While another said that the royal "will probably be feeling it (the hit) tomorrow".
Born on February 5, 1972 in Tasmania's Hobart, Queen Mary was working as an advertising executive in Australia before becoming Denmark's royalty.
It was at the time that she met the then 34-year-old Frederik during an outing with friends at Slip Inn bar in Sydney during summer Olympics, 2000.
It was only later that she found out that Frederik was the crown prince of Denmark and his friends were all European royalty, an AFP report said. Following several secretive meetings and a long-distance relationship, Mary and Frederik got engaged in October 2003 and married in May 2004 at the Copenhagen Cathedral.