Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon

This video grab, shows a walkie-talkie that was exploded inside a house, in Baalbek, east Lebanon.
Smoke rises from a crater after the Lebanese army detonate a walkie-talkie that was found at the parking of the American University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon.
A partly damaged car after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkie exploding inside it, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.
Lebanese soldiers and firefighters gather outside a mobile shop after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkie exploding inside it, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.
Firefighters stand outside a damaged mobile shop after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkies exploding inside it, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.
Lebanese security officers check a partly damaged car after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkie exploding inside it, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.
Lebanese soldiers stand guard as their comrades prepare to detonate a walkie-talkie that was found at the parking of the American University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon.