Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon

A day after pagers detonated in Lebanon, a series of explosions once again rocked the country after hand-held walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded on Wednesday. As many as 20 people were killed and over 450 were injured in the incident, said the Lebanese health ministry. Notably, both Hezbollah and Lebanon have alleged Israeli link behind the blasts.

| Photo: AP

This video grab, shows a walkie-talkie that was exploded inside a house, in Baalbek, east Lebanon.

2/7
| Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Smoke rises from a crater after the Lebanese army detonate a walkie-talkie that was found at the parking of the American University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon.

3/7
| Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

A partly damaged car after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkie exploding inside it, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.

4/7
| Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

Lebanese soldiers and firefighters gather outside a mobile shop after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkie exploding inside it, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.

5/7
| Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

Firefighters stand outside a damaged mobile shop after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkies exploding inside it, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.

6/7
| Photo: AP/Mohammed Zaatari

Lebanese security officers check a partly damaged car after what is believed to be the result of a walkie-talkie exploding inside it, in the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.

7/7
| Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar

Lebanese soldiers stand guard as their comrades prepare to detonate a walkie-talkie that was found at the parking of the American University Hospital, in Beirut, Lebanon.

