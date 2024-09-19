International

Day After Pagers, Walkie-Talkies Explode In Lebanon

A day after pagers detonated in Lebanon, a series of explosions once again rocked the country after hand-held walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members exploded on Wednesday. As many as 20 people were killed and over 450 were injured in the incident, said the Lebanese health ministry. Notably, both Hezbollah and Lebanon have alleged Israeli link behind the blasts.