Commuters Stranded As Section Of California's Highway 1 Collapses Due To Storm

A section of the California's Highway 1 collapsed during an Easter weekend storm, leading to closures and stranding motorists. The collapse occurred amid heavy rain on Saturday afternoon near Rocky Creek Bridge about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Monterey.

California Highway Collapse | Photo: AP/Nic Coury

A break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California.

California Highway Collapse | Photo: AP/Nic Coury
Cars drive north out of Big Sur during a morning caravan past a break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California.

California Highway Collapse | Photo: AP/Nic Coury
A break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California.

California Highway Collapse | Photo: AP/Nic Coury
Cones mark a break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California following an Easter weekend storm.

California Highway Collapse | Photo: AP/Nic Coury
Cones mark a break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California, following an Easter weekend storm.

California Highway Collapse | Photo: AP/Nic Coury
Alejandro Garcia, left, a traffic control technician with Stateside, talks to a tourist at a road closure on Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.

California Highway Collapse | Photo: AP/Nic Coury
Cones mark a break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California.

California Highway Collapse | Photo: AP/Nic Coury
Cars drive north out of Big Sur during a morning caravan past a break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California following an Easter weekend storm.

