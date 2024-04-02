Commuters Stranded As Section Of California's Highway 1 Collapses Due To Storm

A break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California.
Cars drive north out of Big Sur during a morning caravan past a break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California.
Advertisement
A break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California.
Advertisement
Cones mark a break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California following an Easter weekend storm.
Cones mark a break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California, following an Easter weekend storm.
Advertisement
Alejandro Garcia, left, a traffic control technician with Stateside, talks to a tourist at a road closure on Highway 1 near Big Sur, California.
Advertisement
Cones mark a break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California.
Advertisement
Cars drive north out of Big Sur during a morning caravan past a break in the southbound lane of Highway 1 at Rocky Creek Bridge in Big Sur, California following an Easter weekend storm.