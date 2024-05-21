International

China Sanctions Former US Lawmaker who supported Taiwan

Mike Gallagher will be banned from entering China, any assets he holds in the country will be frozen and he will be barred from various exchanges with Chinese organizations and individuals, the country's Foreign Ministry announced.

AP
(Mike Gallagher) The sanctions come a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Taiwan's new president | Photo: AP
info_icon

China on Tuesday sanctioned Mike Gallagher, a former Republican member of Congress from Wisconsin, who has shown support for Taiwan.

Gallagher will be banned from entering China, any assets he holds in the country will be frozen and he will be barred from various exchanges with Chinese organizations and individuals, the country's Foreign Ministry announced.

The sanctions come a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated Taiwan's new president, Lai Ching-te, on his inauguration Monday.

China claims the self-ruled island of Taiwan as its own territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and bristles at other countries' exchanges with Taipei.

Gallagher, who stepped down in April, led the House pushback against the Chinese government, including helping to pass a bill that could ban popular video app TikTok if its China-based owner doesn't sell its stake.

In February, Gallagher led a Congressional delegation to Taiwan in a visit that sought to assure Taipei of Washington's continued support.

The United States, like most countries, doesn't recognize Taiwan as a country but is bound by its own laws to ensure the island can defend itself.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Juvenile Justice Board Took Lenient View Of A Heinous Crime: Fadnavis On Pune Car Crash
  2. Stone-Pelting, Clash During Mithun Chakraborty's Roadshow In Midnapore
  3. SC Asks AIIMS To Set Up Medical Board To Examine Condition Of Woman, Her 25-Week Foetus
  4. Chhapra Violence: Internet Suspended After 1 Dead, 3 Injured In Post-poll Clashes | Top Points
  5. Labourer Dies, 2 Others Wounded After Coming Under Debris Of House In Central Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Ammy Virk Shares His Love For 'Masala Chai With Cardamom, Clove': A Tradition I Religiously Follow'
  2. Rohit Saraf Believes In Old-School Romance, Can't Still Relate To Gen Z Expressions Of Love
  3. Why Jubin Nautiyal Loves Working With Sidharth Malhotra: 'We Have Done Some Brilliant Songs'
  4. Jason Momoa Confirms Dating Actress Adria Arjona, Takes To Instagram To Make It Official
  5. Hina Khan Pairs Anarkali Suit With Blushed Cheeks, Winged Eyeliner & Oxidised Jhumkas
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Travis Head Out In Second Ball
  2. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1, Toss Update: Sunrisers Hyderabad Opted To Bat First
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  4. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Appoint Dwayne Bravo As Bowling Consultant
World News
  1. Pet Gala 2024: Dogs Dazzle In Met Gala-Inspired Couture
  2. Israeli Officials Seize AP Equipment, Take Down Live Shot Of Northern Gaza, Citing New Media Law
  3. Where Was The Mona Lisa Painted? Geologist Claims To Have Found The Mysterious Landscape
  4. Will Johnny Depp Be In Pirates Of The Caribbean 6? Here's What We Know
  5. 300 Trafficked Indians 'Revolt' In Cambodia; Most Of Them Arrested: Andhra Pradesh Police
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi; Analyst Prashant Kishor Predicts 300 Seats For BJP In LS Polls