26 Dead, 38 Injured in Fire at Coal Mine Company in China's Shanxi Province

A fire erupted in a coal mine company building in Shanxi province, north China, resulting in at least 26 fatalities and over 60 injuries, according to state media.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the Lishi District of Lyuliang City, starting on the second floor of the five-story structure around 6:50 am local time.

The victims were reported to have been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The fire has since been controlled, and ongoing rescue efforts are being conducted, as reported by the Global Times newspaper. The affected building is owned by a private coal mine company.

China faces frequent industrial accidents, attributed to lenient safety standards and inadequate enforcement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping who is currently in the US has ordered all-out efforts to rescue the injured.

Xi, reportedly asked authorities to inspect and remove risks in key industries to safeguard people's lives and property as well as social stability.