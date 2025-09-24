Sports

WNBA Playoffs: Phoenix Mercury And Las Vegas Aces Stage Comebacks To Level Semifinal Series

The WNBA semifinals saw thrilling action on Tuesday as Satou Sabally scored 24 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and Alyssa Thomas added 19 points with 13 assists to lead the Phoenix Mercury past the Minnesota Lynx 89-83 in overtime, erasing a 20-point deficit and tying their series 1-1. Sami Whitcomb’s clutch 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation forced extra time, while Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 24 points on her 29th birthday. In the other semifinal, A’ja Wilson bounced back with 25 points and nine rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces rolled past the Indiana Fever 90-68, evening their series as well. NaLyssa Smith added 18 points and Jackie Young contributed 13 for the Aces, who led by as many as 26 points, showcasing the form that carried them through a 16-game winning streak in the regular season.

WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 2 Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever_Chelsea Gray
WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever | Photo: AP/John Locher

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) celebrates after a play against the Indiana Fever during the second half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 2 Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever_Aja Wilson
WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever | Photo: AP/John Locher

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) grabs a rebound over Indiana Fever guard Aerial Powers (23) during the second half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 2 Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever_ Jackie Young
WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever | Photo: AP/John Locher

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) grabs a rebound against Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the second half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 2 Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever_Brianna Turner
WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever | Photo: AP/John Locher

Indiana Fever forward Brianna Turner (11) drives against Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the second half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 2 Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever_Odyssey Sims
WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever | Photo: AP/John Locher

Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims (1) shoots over Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 2 Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever_Aja Wilson
WNBA Playoffs: Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever | Photo: AP/John Locher

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) celebrates after a play against the Indiana Fever during the second half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Las Vegas.

WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 2 Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Alyssa Thomas
WNBA Playoffs: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, left, and guard Sami Whitcomb react to their teams' overtime win against the Minnesota Lynx during Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 2 Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Alyssa Thomas
WNBA Playoffs: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, left, celebrates after a basket as Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams looks on during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 2 Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Courtney Williams
WNBA Playoffs: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams controls the ball as Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld, left, and guard Monique Akoa Makani defend during the second half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 2 Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Kayla McBride
WNBA Playoffs: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) controls the ball as Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper, center, defends during the second half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 2 Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Natasha Mack
WNBA Playoffs: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn

Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack, top right, commits a foul against Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, second from the right, during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series game 2 Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx_Alyssa Thomas
WNBA Playoffs: Phoenix Mercury vs Minnesota Lynx | Photo: AP/Matt Krohn

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, right, drives toward the basket as Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier defends during the first half of Game 2 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

