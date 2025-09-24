Sports

WNBA Playoffs: Phoenix Mercury And Las Vegas Aces Stage Comebacks To Level Semifinal Series

The WNBA semifinals saw thrilling action on Tuesday as Satou Sabally scored 24 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, and Alyssa Thomas added 19 points with 13 assists to lead the Phoenix Mercury past the Minnesota Lynx 89-83 in overtime, erasing a 20-point deficit and tying their series 1-1. Sami Whitcomb’s clutch 3-pointer with four seconds left in regulation forced extra time, while Napheesa Collier led the Lynx with 24 points on her 29th birthday. In the other semifinal, A’ja Wilson bounced back with 25 points and nine rebounds as the Las Vegas Aces rolled past the Indiana Fever 90-68, evening their series as well. NaLyssa Smith added 18 points and Jackie Young contributed 13 for the Aces, who led by as many as 26 points, showcasing the form that carried them through a 16-game winning streak in the regular season.